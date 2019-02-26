Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur PL Preview: Team News, possible XI, betting odds, where to watch

Moneycontrol News

A demoralised Chelsea will welcome London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 28 for its 27th match of the league campaign.

Maurizio Sarri could potentially be preparing his troops to save his job as Chelsea manager after seeing his side lost the EFL Cup Final against Manchester City. With 50 points, the Blues sit sixth in Premier League and further slip-ups could dent their aim to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

In contrast, Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a good run of form other than the loss to Burnley in their last match. They have 60 points in 27 league outings and a win against Chelsea will help them to put further pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool.

The two teams enter the match after disappointing and controversy marred losses in their previous matches.

Chelsea lost 4-3 on penalties against Manchester City in the League Cup final. The match saw major major row between Sarri and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The latter refused to be subbed-off during the dying minutes of the match much to the annoyance of the Chelsea boss.

Arrizabalaga has been fined a week's wages and apologised for his actions at Wembley but what transpired could be an indication of the Chelsea boss losing control of the dressing room.

After cruising to win against Borussia Dortmund in Champion League, Spurs unexpectedly lost against a lowly placed Burnley in its previous Premier League fixture. Spurs though would be happy with Harry Kane, who scored on his return. Spurs' boss Mauricio Pochettino was involved in a lengthy altercation and angry conduct with referee Mike Dean after the final whistle. Pochettino could be handed a touchline ban by the Football Association.

Team News

Chelsea is expected to make multiple changes, Arrizabalaga being one o them. New arrival Gonzalo Higuain didn't feature against City but could play a part in London derby replacing Pedro. Marcos Alonso could also start at left-back replacing Emerson.

Tottenham Hotspur would be rejoicing the return of Harry Kane and he will definitely take field against Chelsea. Illness forced Eric Dier to miss out against Burnley, while Kieran Trippier and Davinson Sanchez were given the weekend off to be fresh for Tottenham's upcoming matches.

Possible XI

Chelsea XI (formation: 4-3-3): Arrizabalaga / Caballero, Alonso, Luiz, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kovacic/Barkley, Jorginho, Kante, Hazard, Higuaín, Pedro

Tottenham (formation: 3-4-1-2): Lloris, Vertonghen, Sánchez, Alderweireld, Trippier, Sissoko, Winks, Davies, Eriksen, Kane, Heung Min

Players to watch out for

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

The Chelsea forward has 12 goals and 10 assists against his name in the league this season. In the final third Hazard can cut inside to outsmart the opposition defense and score goals. The 28-year-old Belgian could be Sarri's best bet against Tottenham.

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)