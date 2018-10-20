Chelsea vs Manchester United EPL Highlights: Barkley's last minute equalizer rescues a point for the Blues

Live now
Oct 20, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Playing XI:
The bottom line is Chelsea are still undefeated and "Sarri-Ball" keeps rolling in the Premier League.
Premier league is back with a bang! What a way to kickstart things after international break. Man United has let this match slip after the two goals from Anthony Martial which could have made them win a game at Stamford Bridge after a long long time but that was not to be.
99' As the action begins after drama referee immediately blows the full time whistle. It ends Chelsea 2-2 Man Untd.
After Chelsea's goal tempers flare and Jose Mouriniho clash with Chelsea officals. Referees have to intervene to control the situation. Players in the mean time clash on the field.
Chelsea has the ball in United's box and after it deflects from the post once Ross Barkley finds himself standing right in front of the goal and taps in the ball in an open goal
96' GOAL! Bakley
Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd
94' Yellow Card! Perira (Man Utd)
93' Yelow Card! Alexis Sanchez (Man Utd)
91' Blues move the ball up on the field again and Pedro finds Giroud standing in the box. As Giroud is about to get the ball Lindelof puts in a dive and prevents a certain chance.
90' There is still plenty of time left for the Blues as there are six additional minutes.
89' Alonso again attacks from the wings but his move is folied by Young.
88' Chelsea win the possession back and move up. Alonso puts the ball into the box but there is no Chelsea player to attack the ball.
86' United players are now going down far too easily and stopping the flow of the game which is frustrating Chelsea
85' Substitution! Rashford out; Sanchez in
84' Chelsea win a corner and Hazard is on the ball but it is yet another chance that has gone begging for the blues.
83' Substitution! Martial out; Pereira in
82' Rashford goes down and is struggling. He gets some medical attention and he back on his feet.
80' Chelsea take the ball from United and press high. Hazard gets the ball just outside United's box and just as when he is goes to pull the trigger his shot is blocked by United defender.
79' United stitching good passes in the mid-field and controlling the flow of the game.
78' Substitution! Mata out; Giroud in
78' Chelsea get a free kick just outside the United box but miss out on a good opportunit.
75' Substitution! Mata out; Herrera in
73' Excellent work in the wings by Mata from the wings and he passes the ball to Martial standing in the box who sends the ball inside the Chelsea next and United player erupt in celebration
73' Goal! Anthony Martial
Chelsea 1-2 Man Untd
71' Chelsea win a free-kick but waste to convert the set piece.
70' Kante has aim at United's goal from 20 yards but De Gea puts in a dive and prevents a certain goal.