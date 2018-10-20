App
Oct 20, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chelsea vs Manchester United EPL Highlights: Barkley's last minute equalizer rescues a point for the Blues

Catch all the live action from the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United being played at Stamford Bridge, London.

highlights

  • Oct 20, 07:05 PM (IST)

    That is all we have for now. Hope you are as thrilled as we are. For now it is good-bye! 

  • Oct 20, 07:04 PM (IST)

    The bottom line is Chelsea are still undefeated and "Sarri-Ball" keeps rolling in the Premier League.  

  • Oct 20, 07:03 PM (IST)

    Premier league is back with a bang! What a way to kickstart things after international break. Man United has let this match slip after the two goals from Anthony Martial which could have made them win a game at Stamford Bridge after a long long time but that was not to be. 

  • Oct 20, 07:01 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 07:00 PM (IST)

    99' As the action begins after drama referee immediately blows the full time whistle. It ends Chelsea 2-2 Man Untd.    

  • Oct 20, 06:59 PM (IST)

    After Chelsea's goal tempers flare and Jose Mouriniho clash with Chelsea officals. Referees have to intervene to control the situation. Players in the mean time clash on the field. 

  • Oct 20, 06:58 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 06:57 PM (IST)

    Chelsea has the ball in United's box and after it deflects from the post once Ross Barkley finds himself standing right in front of the goal and taps in the ball in an open goal 

  • Oct 20, 06:55 PM (IST)

    96' GOAL! Bakley 

    Chelsea 2-2 Man Utd 

  • Oct 20, 06:54 PM (IST)

    94' Yellow Card! Perira (Man Utd)

  • Oct 20, 06:52 PM (IST)

    93' Yelow Card! Alexis Sanchez (Man Utd)

  • Oct 20, 06:52 PM (IST)

    91'  Blues move the ball up on the field again and Pedro finds Giroud standing in the box. As Giroud is about to get the ball Lindelof puts in a dive and prevents a certain chance.                                                                                         

  • Oct 20, 06:49 PM (IST)

    90' There is still plenty of time left for the Blues as there are six additional minutes. 

  • Oct 20, 06:48 PM (IST)

    89' Alonso again attacks from the wings but his move is folied by Young. 

  • Oct 20, 06:48 PM (IST)

    88' Chelsea win the possession back and move up. Alonso puts the ball into the box but there is no Chelsea player to attack the ball.  

  • Oct 20, 06:46 PM (IST)

    86' United players are now going down far too easily and stopping the flow of the game which is frustrating Chelsea 

  • Oct 20, 06:44 PM (IST)

    85' Substitution! Rashford out; Sanchez in 

  • Oct 20, 06:44 PM (IST)

    84' Chelsea win a corner and Hazard is on the ball but it is yet another chance that has gone begging for the blues. 

  • Oct 20, 06:43 PM (IST)

    83' Substitution! Martial out; Pereira in 

  • Oct 20, 06:42 PM (IST)

    82' Rashford goes down and is struggling. He gets some medical attention and he back on his feet.  

  • Oct 20, 06:41 PM (IST)

    80' Chelsea take the ball from United and press high. Hazard gets the ball just outside United's box and just as when he is goes to pull the trigger his shot is blocked by United defender. 

  • Oct 20, 06:39 PM (IST)

    79' United stitching good passes in the mid-field and controlling the flow of the game. 

  • Oct 20, 06:37 PM (IST)

    78' Substitution! Mata out; Giroud in 

  • Oct 20, 06:37 PM (IST)

    78' Chelsea get a free kick just outside the United box but miss out on a good opportunit. 

  • Oct 20, 06:36 PM (IST)

    75' Substitution! Mata out; Herrera in 

  • Oct 20, 06:34 PM (IST)
  • Oct 20, 06:34 PM (IST)

    73'  Excellent work in the wings by Mata from the wings and he passes the ball to Martial standing in the box who sends the ball inside the Chelsea next and United player erupt in celebration 

  • Oct 20, 06:33 PM (IST)

    73' Goal! Anthony Martial 

    Chelsea 1-2 Man Untd 

  • Oct 20, 06:31 PM (IST)

    71' Chelsea win a free-kick but waste to convert the set piece.  

  • Oct 20, 06:30 PM (IST)

    70' Kante has aim at United's goal from 20 yards but De Gea puts in a dive and prevents a certain goal. 

