Champions League roundup: Man City, Chelsea register comfortable wins; PSG falter in Portugal

The third round of fixtures at the UEFA Champions League has come to an end as Europe's best put on a goal show.

And it started well for PSG and Lionel Messi after the Argentine put the Parisians ahead in the 22nd minute at Benfica. However, the Portuguese side hit back before the interval break through an own goal from Danilo Pereira and held on until the end.

The draw sees no change in either team's position in Group H, with both sides having 7 points apiece. PSG sits at the top owing to a better goal difference, however.

Juventus break the duck

Italian side Juventus finally opened their account in the Champions League with an easy win against Maccabi Haifa. A brace from French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, on either side of half time, and a well-taken strike by Dusan Vlahovic in the 50th minute sealed the three points for Juve.

This win sees them finally register points in Group H, but they still sit four points behind Benfica and PSG with only three games remaining.

Premier League dominance

Manchester City and Chelsea registered comfortable wins over their opposition, with the latter needing a win more.

The London side blanked AC Milan at Stamford Bridge 3-0 with goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Reece James. AC Milan were unusually underwhelming after a promising start to the campaign.

This win sees Chelsea leapfrog AC Milan to second place thanks to a better goal difference, with both team now on 4 points in Group E.

RB Salzburg etched out a 1-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb to occupy the top spot in the group with 5 points.

Manchester City continued their dominance in all competitions with a 5-0 rout of FC Copenhagen. Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland carried on his good form from the weekend, when he scored a hat-trick against Manchester United, and bagged a brace as the Cityzens ran riot at the Etihad.

With this win, Pep Guardiola's side maintained their perfect start to Group G with 9 points from 3 matches.

Impressive Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, registered a big win at Spanish side Sevilla. Goals from Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Karim Adeyemi, and Julian Brandt sealed an easy away 4-1 win.

Meanwhile, defending champions Real Madrid edged out Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 at home to maintain their 100% record in the Champions League.