Champions League roundup: Barcelona downed, Ajax hit for six

The UEFA Champions League returned to the millions of TV sets and multiple streaming platforms worldwide after a small break as Bayern Munich, Napoli, and Marseille registered big wins. Meanwhile, Spanish giants FC Barcelona face the prospect of relegation to the Europa League with defeat to Inter as Liverpool returned to winning ways.

Inter sink Barcelona

Inter Milan beat FC Barcelona 1-0 in Group C thanks to a first-half stoppage time goal from midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. Inter Milan move to second in the group and have the advantage over Barcelona in the fight for the second spot, with leaders Bayern Munich seemingly running away with the top position.

It was an eventful match as the two sides scored goals that were overturned by the referee, while Barcelona hit the post and had a penalty claim denied.

With only three games left in the group, the battle for the second spot moves to Camp Nou next week as Barcelona host Inter Milan in the return fixture.

Napoli humiliate Ajax

Napoli humiliated Ajax in front of its fans when it scored six past the Dutch side, in Amsterdam on Tuesday night. The Italians had five different scorers on the sheet, with attacker Giacomo Raspodori helping himself to goals on either side of the half-time break.

Incidentally, it was Ajax that opened the scoring on the night through defender Mohammed Kudus in the ninth minute. But that only opened the floodgates as the visiting side's midfield and attack were relentless in their pursuit for goals. Ajax's night ended on a sour note as forward Dusan Tadic was shown a red card in the 73rd minute, with the score showing 5-1.

This is Napoli's biggest win away from home in the Champions League and they sit pretty at the top with 3 wins from as many games.

Liverpool back to winning ways

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah were on the scoresheet as Liverpool returned to winning ways at Anfield with an easy 2-0 win over Scottish side Rangers. Jurgen Klopp's men had faltered at the weekend, in the Premier League, when they were held 3-3 by Brighton.

However, they responded to the disappointment with a solid performance last night as Arnold reminded England manager Gareth Southgate of his attacking qualities. The right back is rumoured to not be in England's plans for the Qatar World Cup and he was due a big performance after a disappointing couple of weeks.

With this win, Liverpool sit just three points behind Ajax in second place in Group A.