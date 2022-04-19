Chahal's maiden five-for turned the tide against KKR

On a day in which the bowlers were sent soaring over the boundary ropes and along the ground through the gaps for fours, Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stood out merely for his five wickets, though he went for runs aplenty.

Chahal had gone for 38 runs in his first three overs and accounted for the Kolkata Knight Riders left-hander Nitish Rana caught in the deep. When he came for his fourth and final over in the 17th, KKR needed 40 in four overs and had six wickets in hand. It was easily achievable considering that KKR had their captain Shreyas Iyer in glorious touch and Venkatesh Iyer, who is also known to hit big and play the role of a finisher.

The leg-spinner had a task on hand. He managed to dismiss Venkatesh with one that straightened up and drew the left-hander out of the crease, only for him to miss it and for wicketkeeper Sanju Samson to stump him. Having taken a wicket off the first ball of his final over, Chahal was still not satisfied. At this stage, KKR were still on course.

Shreyas Iyer, who faced the fourth delivery of that over, went for a big one and missed it to be trapped in front of the wicket with the ball hitting the back leg. Trying his luck by taking DRS, Shreyas was not lucky as the DRS showed all three reds including the ball hitting the leg stump. A huge wicket for RR, especially as two overs earlier, Samson dropped Shreyas (on 66) gloving left-armer Obed McCoy’s short ball.

With Shreyas gone and KKR needing 38 in 20, they still had Pat Cummins in the pavilion. However, out walked Shivam Mavi at the fall of Shreyas’s wicket and he straightaway lofted to long-on Riyan Parag’s hands to give Chahal two in two. Cummins, who single-handedly won the match with the bat for KKR from nowhere against Mumbai Indians less than two weeks ago in Pune, still carried his team’s hopes.

However, Chahal bowled a beautiful leg-break that took the Australian’s outside edge into Samson’s gloves to register his hat-trick and also complete his quota of four overs with a career-best IPL figures of 5 for 40, his maiden five-for in this league.

While Chahal’s four wickets in an over and giving away only two runs in his final over proved to be the turning point for KKR, the Shreyas-led team were still in the hunt. For, they had Umesh Yadav.

KKR, despite two of their hard-hitters Sunil Narine and Andre Russell out for first-ball zeroes, were still in the chase. They targeted West Indies’ left-armer Obed McCoy, who was playing his first match for KKR this IPL. McCoy is considered to be a T20 specialist. But the way he bowled his first three overs, sending down wides and short balls, especially in his second and third overs that went for a combined 34 runs, KKR had the advantage when he came on to bowl the final over with KKR needing 11.

However, McCoy bowled in the right areas and picked up the wickets of Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav to signal Royals’ victory by seven runs.

On a day when bowlers were treated badly, Chahal and McCoy came back well in their last overs to bowl RR to a thrilling victory and take them to second in the points table.