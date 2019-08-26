App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cast in gold: Check out PV Sindhu's records and achievements

Here are the major achievements of PV Sindhu glittering career.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On August 25, Indian Badminton ace and World No. 5 PV Sindhu defeated Japanese badminton player Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of 2019 BWF World Championship and became the first Indian singles player to win Gold medal in the prestigious event. Sindhu has enjoyed a glittering career so far. Here is look at her major achievements. (Image: Reuters)
1/9

On August 25, Indian Badminton ace PV Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of 2019 BWF World Championship and became the first Indian singles player to win the gold medal in the prestigious event. Sindhu has enjoyed a glittering career so far, here is a look at some of her major achievements. (Image: Reuters)

Sindhu is the first Indian singles player to clinch Gold at Badminton World Championship. Sindhu has also won two silver medal in World Badminton Championship. (Image: Reuters)
2/9

Sindhu is the first Indian singles player to clinch Gold at Badminton World Championship. She has also won two silver medals in the same event in 2017 and 2018. (Image: Reuters)

The 5'10 inch lanky player also holds the record of being the first Indian singles player to win a silver medal at the Olympics. Sindhu created history in Rio 2016 when she lost the singles final against Spain's Carolina Marin 19-21 21-12 21-15. (Image: Reuters)
3/9

The lanky player also holds the record of being the first Indian singles player to win a silver medal at the Olympics. She created history at the Rio Olympics in 2016 when she won the silver. (Image: Reuters)

In the 18th Asian Games held at Jakarta–Palembang, Sindhu became the first Indian shuttler to reach the final of the badminton singles competition in Asiads. Sindhu eventually went down to Tiwan's Tai Tzu 21-13, 21-16 to net a silver medal but she had already created history till then. (Image: Reuters)
4/9

In the 18th Asian Games held at Jakarta–Palembang, Sindhu became the first Indian shuttler to reach the final of the badminton singles competition in the Asiad. Sindhu eventually went down to Tai Tzu 21-13, 21-16 to net a silver medal but she had already etched her name in the history books. (Image: Reuters)

In summer of 2018, Sindhu also won silver medal in the women's singles event of Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast in Australia. India's Saina Nehwal won the gold in the event. (Image: Reuters)
5/9

In summer of 2018, Sindhu won the silver medal in the women's singles event of Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast in Australia. Saina Nehwal won the gold in the event. (Image: Reuters)

At the age of 24, PV Sindhu also became the first Indian to to lift the BWF World Tour Finals crown when she defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-17. (Image: Reuters)
6/9

At the age of 24, PV Sindhu also became the first Indian to lift the BWF World Tour Finals crown when she defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-17. (Image: Reuters)

Forbes lists PV Sindhu as India's highest-paid female athletes for 2019. The badminton star has endorsements with Bridgestone, JBL, Gatorade, Panasonic and more. Sindhu has penned an eye-popping deal worth Rs 50 crore with Chinese sports brand Li Ning. (Image : Reuters)
7/9

Forbes lists PV Sindhu as India's highest-paid female athlete for 2019. The badminton star has endorsements with Bridgestone, JBL, Gatorade, Panasonic and more. She has also penned deal worth Rs 50 crore with Chinese sports brand Li Ning. (Image: Reuters)

Sindu's resume is also decorated with plethora of Indian awards. In 2013 Sindhu won Arjuna Award. The following her achievements were recognized when she won Padma Shri. In 2016, Sindhu won India's highest sporting award the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. (Image: Reuters)
8/9

Sindhu's resume is also decorated with plethora of Indian awards. In 2013 she won Arjuna Award. The following year, her achievements were recognized when she won Padma Shri and she won India's highest sporting award the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2016. (Image: Reuters)

As a junior, Sindhu has won a gold medal in 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games bronze in 2011 Asian Junior Championships and a bronze in 2012 Asian Junior Championships. (Image: Reuters)
9/9

As a junior, Sindhu won a gold medal in 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games, bronze in 2011 Asian Junior Championships and a bronze in 2012 Asian Junior Championships. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 08:31 pm

tags #India #Slideshow #Sports

