    Carlos Alcaraz's key milestones on his journey to World number 1 spot in tennis

    Carlos Alcaraz is also the youngest champion in New York since Pete Sampras in 1990.

    September 12, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
    Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the winner’s trophy after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open.

    Carlos Alcaraz's historic US Open win saw the 19-year-old to rise to the world number 1 spot in tennis today. This was his first US Open victory and his journey to the top was marked by several other milestones.

    Alcaraz defeated Norway's Casper Ruud to a stunning 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-3.

    Here are some of the key milestones the teen achieved on his way to the win:

    1.Alcaraz is the first teenager to claim the top ranking and the youngest Grand Slam men's champion since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open. He has stated that Nadal is his idol.

    2. He is also the youngest champion in New York since Pete Sampras in 1990.

    3. Alcaraz is also the first player since Novak Djokovic in 2011 to win a set in his first 50 matches of a season. On Friday, he defeated Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final to achieve this feat.

    4. He is also the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2005.

    5. Alcaraz is also the first Spanish player after Nadal to make it to the US Open finals.

    6. He also holds the record for most time spent on court at a single Grand Slam, passing the 23 hours and 21 minutes it took Kevin Anderson to finish runner-up at Wimbledon in 2018.

    7. In May, Alcaraz defeated not just his idol Nadal, but also Djokovic, the then number one player, to storm into the Madrid Open final.
    Tags: #Carlos Alcaraz #Tennis world number 1 #US Open
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 02:15 pm
