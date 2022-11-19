 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Canada enters 1st World Cup in 36 years plagued by injuries

Associated Press
Nov 19, 2022 / 09:21 PM IST

Bayern Munich's rising star and Canada's best player may not be able to play against Belgium, nursing a hamstring injury that has kept him out of recent World Cup warmups.

(Image: AP)

Canada coach John Herdman spoke of the thrill that striker Alphonso Davies felt arriving this week in Doha, Canada's first appearance in the World Cup in 36 years.

"He's really excited," Herdman said Saturday with Canada opening next week against Belgium. "Who wouldn't be when you see an 80-foot poster of yourself when you are driving into your hotel."

But some of the thrill is already gone for Davies and Canada. The poster might even be false advertising if Davies can't take the field.

Herdman said Davies was "still building toward top speed. But he hasn't hit that top speed yet."

"When you have hamstring injuries, there's always the key moment," Herdman added. "That's when the hamstring is pushed, pushed to its limits."