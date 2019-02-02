Can Shubman Gill break into India’s 2019 World Cup squad? Deep Dasgupta says it’s too late

Shubman Gill who was Player of the Tournament during India’s triumphant run to the Under-19 World Cup last year, made his senior debut in the fourth ODI against New Zealand on January 31. Unfortunately, his first outing for the senior side didn’t go according to the script as Trent Boult wreaked havoc on a pitch that can only be described as a bowler’s paradise.

Gill returned to the dressing room with just nine runs off 23 balls after Boult dismissed him in the 12th over. However, in the youngster’s defence, none of the other batsmen managed to put up much of a fight as India eventually was bowled out for just 92 runs, the team's seventh lowest ODI total in history.

The Kiwis chased down the total with 8 wickets and 212 balls to spare, handing India their worst ODI defeat in terms of balls remaining.

Ever since Gill was called up to join the national team in New Zealand he has been touted as an outsider to make the squad for the World Cup. He was drafted into the squad in place of KL Rahul who was sent back for controversial comments made on a TV show.

Gill certainly earned his place in the squad though with impressive performances with the bat for Punjab in the domestic circuit. He has an impressive 1089 runs from just 9 matches in first-class cricket, averaging 77.28. Gill even has a first-class double-century to his name scoring 268 off 328 deliveries against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy game.

Even the Indian captain Virat Kohli heaped praised on the youngster saying, “I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19.”

However, when asked about Gill’s chances of making the World Cup squad in an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta wasn’t too hopeful. While praising Gill’s talent with the bat, Dasgupta added that he is more of a prospect for the future, with the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik more likely to fill up the middle-order for India.

“Shubman Gill will have his time. He’s special, he’s a class act but he will have his opportunities.” said Dasgupta, “I think it’s much more important that MS Dhoni plays (if he is fit).”

Gill could lose his place to the veteran Indian wicketkeeper in the fifth ODI as Dhoni has been declared fit to participate following his brief absence due to a hamstring injury. Dasgupta justified this potential move by pointing out that India have just one last ODI game in New Zealand and the series against Australia before the World Cup.

He said that the Indian side will have a completely new look after the tournament in England and it is then that we could see the likes of Shubman Gill fulfilling their potential.

India take on New Zealand in the final ODI of their five-match series on February 3 from 7.30 AM onwards.