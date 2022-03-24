Byju's announced as the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022

Byju's founder Byju Raveendran.

Indian multinational educational technology company Byju's on March 24 was announced as the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022, which is slated to be held in Qatar, reported CNBC-TV18.

With this, the ed-tech firm has become the first Indian company to be associated with the FIFA World Cup.

Now, Byju's will be able to access FIFA World Cup's mark, emblem, and assets to create unique promotions and run them across passionate football fans across the world.

According to reports, Byju's is also planning to create engaging educational content for the young fans as part of a multifaceted activation plan.

“FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We’re delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU’S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world,” Goal.com quoted FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer Kay Madati as saying.

“We look forward to supporting the promotion of BYJU’S educational learning opportunities, as well as having them join the global drumbeat of excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2022 through its association with this groundbreaking tournament," he added.

Commenting on the development, BYJU’S founder and CEO -- Byju Raveendran -- said, "We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU’S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership."