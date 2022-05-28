Buttler showed why he is the best in this format with yet another century

IPL has travelled to six venues this year. Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has left an indelible impression in four of them. The 31-year-old Somerset-born right-hander scored his fourth century of the season, joining Virat Kohli for the most three-figure scores in one edition.

His 106 not out in 60 overs with 10 fours and a half-a-dozen sixes at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday against Royal Challengers in IPL Qualifier 2 helped RR make lightwork of the 158-run target that RCB set them, romping home with 11 deliveries to spare.

Buttler’s fifth T20 century – all of them coming in IPL for RR – is also the joint second highest in the tournament with Kohli, and one behind Chris Gayle for most centuries. Buttler’s fourth hundred on Friday added to his 100 against Mumbai Indians at DY Patil, 103 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium and 116 against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, the last two coming in successive innings.

However, he could not score big in Pune while in Kolkata in the first Qualifier on Tuesday last, he fell 11 short of the century. Buttler, retained by RR for Rs 10 Cr, has accumulated 824 runs in 16 matches at 58.85. Besides his four centuries this year, he has also scored four fifties, each of his three-figure marks ending up in RR victories.

Buttler joined Murali Vijay, Virender Sehwag, Wriddhiman Saha, Shane Watson and Rajat Patidar as the sixth batsman to score a century in the IPL Play Offs, his latest century was the 13th instance of a RR batsman scoring an IPL century.

In Qualifier on Friday, the target was not 158. But it would have been stiff had Buttler played a false stroke or allowed a sudden rush of blood to get the better of him. He was conscious to not play one erratic stroke, mainly the scoop that has resulted in his downfall earlier in the tournament.

While RR pacers made the best use of the bounce, Buttler loved the ball coming nicely on to his bat during the chase. He drove through the gaps nicely while his sixes were largely in the long-on region and straight into the sightscreen. Even as he lost his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal after raising 61 in 5.1 overs and another 52 in 6.3 overs with his skipper Sanju Samson, he knew that he could not give away his wicket at any cost as it was a matter of a place in the final and elimination. He did not want it to be a case of so-near-yet-so-far story for his team.

Buttler, who made 89 against Titans in a lost cause against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, has now a chance to set the record straight when RR take on GT in the grand finale at this very venue on Sunday.