Buttler and Rajasthan make light work of RCB to set up final against GT

Jos Buttler is making this IPL season his very own. He scored his fourth century of the season, an unbeaten 106 off only 60 balls with 10 fours and six sixes took Rajasthan Royals into only their second final.

Buttler was there from start till end to not only anchor RR’s pursuit of 158 target after his pace bowling team-mates Prasidh Krishna (3 for 22) and Obed McCoy (3 for 23) did well to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 157 for eight in Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. RR finished with 161 for three in 18.1 overs.

Though the near-packed stadium at the sprawling venue cheered initially for Royal Challengers Bangalore, they went home happy having seen a magnificent unbeaten century from a champion batsman. Buttler, it was with his trademark pull towards long-on for a six, who aptly hit the winning runs and helped RR register a seven-wicket win over RCB with eleven deliveries to spare.

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with local favourites and Ahmedabad franchise Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday at the same venue, the match that is expected to have a packed-to-capacity 1.32 lakh spectators.

Buttler’s 61-run opening partnership with left-hander Yashavi Jaiswal (21) set the tempo for RR’s run chase. Another fifty-plus partnership – 52 in 6.3 overs for the second wicket with Sanju Samson (23) sealed the match in RR’s favour.

On a pitch that had good bounce for the medium-pacers that RR skipper Sanju Samson employed all his three quick bowlers in the first seven overs, the Men in Pink dismissed Virat Kohli cheaply in the second over. Prasidh Krishna made good use of the extra bounce that the pitch offered and induced Kohli to edge behind as the former RCB captain tried to work towards square on the off-side. Only in the first over off Trent Boult did Kohli flick the left-armer stepping out for six over long-leg. Krishna has accounted for Kohli three times in IPL including twice this year.

The second-wicket partnership between Eliminator centurion two evenings ago against Lucknow Super Giants, Rajat Patidar, and opener Faf du Plessis worth 70 in 53 had its interesting moments. Patidar looked to score at almost everything as the bounce was to his liking. After a couple of fours in front of square on the off-side off Krishna in the sixth over, he went with the flow and steered a short one in the same over. However, Riyan Parag, who has the most catches in this edition with 15 and supposedly has a safe pair of hands, dropped a head high offering at backward point.

Enjoying a life on 13, Patidar held the RCB innings together, even if it meant he had to curb his attacking instincts. After dominating the second-wicket partnership as du Plessis faced some anxious moments from left-armer Trent Boult and laboured his way to 25 in 27 balls, the right-hander from Indore played according to the merit of the ball.

He went after the spinners R Ashwin and Purple Cap holder Yuvendra Chahal, smashing the latter twice over long-on, the second hit taking him to his second IPL fifty to add to his 112 not out in the previous outing. A thick outside edge off Obed McCoy saw Patidar escape the outstretched hands of short third man inside the circle in the 11th over but du Plessis was not so lucky to a similar one in the same over, the ball landing safely into Ashwin at the same position.

Glenn Maxwell came, played a couple of reverse hits, one fetched him a four off Chahal while he missed another off Boult just before pulling the Kiwi straight to fine-leg boundary fielder McCoy.

No sooner had Patidar reached his fifty than he went for another big hit on the off-side, but Buttler took a well-judged catch just inches inside the boundary. RCB lost the momentum at the fall of Patidar in the 16th over, being the only victim to a RR spinner. The pacers Krishna and McCoy took wickets in the backend of the RCB innings to each finish with an impressive 3 for 22 and 3 for 23, respectively.