Bunkerhill comes on board as investor of Mohammedan Sporting

Kolkata's iconic football club Mohammedan Sporting on October 5 unveiled Bunkerhill Private Limited as the new investor of the club. Bunkerhill is promoted by Dipak Kumar Singh and Aditya Raj.

Sporting is one of the few legacy clubs to secure financial support, as several Indian footballing clubs have not managed to find sponsors and have been forced to close. It currently competes in the I-League's second division and does not have a franchise in the Indian Super League (ISL).

"I could see the passion and belief in something which is unprecedented to me. This is just not a partnership and we have to live up to the expectations. I will be privileged if I can help the club reach new heights. Bunkerhill was formed as a new company to pursue our interest in sports. Idea is to take the team to I-League, ISL and then succeed at the Asian level," said Raj.

Singh said that Bunkerhill is going to support Mohammedan and other football clubs in the future.

Wasim Akram, general secretary, Mohammedan Sporting, said the support of an investor is needed to bring back the glory days of the club.

"We are fortunate to have Bunkerhill as the investor of the club. It is very important to have a corporate investor nowadays to compete at the highest level," he said.

Former footballer and the club's Technical Director Dipendu Biswas also expressed his delight at the move to bring in an investor.

"This is a historic moment for Mohammedan Sporting. Our first aim is to qualify for the I-League and then aim to play in ISL," said Biswas, who has also played for arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal with distinction.