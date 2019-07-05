Budget 2019 | FDI in gaming will boost employment in the sector, say experts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2019 speech said the government will examine suggestions of further opening up foreign direct investment (FDI) in gaming.

In 2017, the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) had suggested something similar. According to the federation, allowing FDI in the Indian gaming industry will open doors to superior technology providers and this will aid its growth.

Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys, said, “For the gaming industry in particular, an increasing number of millennials are exploring exciting gaming formats like eSports today and this development will aid the growth of gaming companies to further innovate and realize their full potential.”

Despite increased interest, the Indian gaming market is far from reaching its potential.

According to Prithvi Singh, Founder and CTO, Gameskraft, FDI in gaming will be a major impetus in terms of talent acquisition.

“If the gaming sector gets better funding, there will be more job opportunities in this sector. Games developed in India will have global exposure with possible foreign partnerships resulting from FDI influx and this will open prospects for global gaming players for M&A,” he added.

Reports suggest that fantasy sports platforms will have a user base of over 100 million by 2020 in India.

“The future of online gaming industry is going to be skill-based fantasy games as it offers a sense of control, higher engagement and the chance to win rewards,” said Singh.

While China has as many as 10 gaming unicorns, India has one. But the market looks to be catching up, thanks to fantasy sports and mobile gaming, which are expected to rise in the near future.