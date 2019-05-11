Brighton vs Manchester City EPL preview: Where to watch live, team news, possible XI, betting odds

Manchester City stands at the threshold of defending their Premier League crown. Should City not drop points in their final Premier League appearance they could be the first team since Manchester United of 2008-09 to successfully defend the league title.

It would be their fourth PL win overall.

Heading into the final match the Citizens hold a slender one-point advantage over their league and title rivals, Liverpool. From 37 matches City have garnered 95 points, against Liverpool's 94.

City's will face Brighton and Hove Albion in their final league outing, who have managed 36 points from 37 matches, securing their spot in next season's Premier League.

City had to endure few nervy moments in their previous league game against former champions Leicester City. But, their captain Vincent Kompany came to the rescue with a thunderbolt from the outfield as the champions eked out a narrow win.

Towards the closing stages of the league, City have focused on getting the job done rather than impressing people with their flamboyant brand of football.

Their last four scorelines read 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur, 2-0 against Manchester United, 1-0 against Burnley and a 1-0 win over Leicester.

A lot is at stake for Pep Guardiola's men against Brighton. For all the flair and attacking brand of football, City has just won the EFL Cup this season. They were ousted by league rivals Tottenham in the Champions League and the final of FA cup against Watford is yet to be played.

Should City slip against Brighton, they could end up with only one and at best two titles which are a serious under-achievement for a squad that boasts of the best players in the world and is led by a manager regarded as the best of his generation.

Team News

A knee injury will keep Jose Izquierdo out of the playing xi for Brighton. Davy Propper might not start against City but could come off the bench and play his part. Brighton boss Chris Hughton may make just the sole change from the 1-1 draw against Arsenal, with Anthony Knockaert coming in for Alireza Jahanbakhsh on the right.

Return of Kevin De Bruyne augurs well for City but the Belgian may start from the substitutes' bench. Fernandinho will play no part in the contest due to a knee problem, and Benjamin Mendy will also sit out the fixture on the south coast. Guardiola could decide to name the same starting lineup, although Bernardo Silva will move inside should Leroy Sane replace Phil Foden.

Brighton possible XI(formation: 4-5-1):

Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Stephens, Bissouma; Knockaert, Gross, March; Murray

Manchester City possible XI (formation 4-3-3):

Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko; Foden, Gundogan, D Silva; B Silva, Aguero, Sterling

Players to watch out for

Glenn Murray (BHA)

Glenn Murray has netted 12 of Brighton 34 goals this season. Given his current form, the tall English forward could very well spoil City's plan of securing consecutive league titles.

Sergio Aguero (MCI)

In 48 appearances for City this season, Sergio Aguero has netted 31 goals while assisted in 9 others. Last time City were involved in a title race this close, it was Aguero who delivered the winning goal.

Form Guide (all competitions)

Brighton and Hove Albion: L-L-D-L-D-D

Manchester City: W-W-W-W-W-W

Head to Head

The two teams have only met 22 times in their entire history. It is no surprise that City have defeated Brighton 12 times while the Seagulls have emerged victorious just5 times.

The worrying part for Liverpool would be the fact that Brighton last defeated City over 90 minutes when emerging victorious by a 2-1 scoreline in a Division Two fixture back in 1989.

Prediction

Although Brighton have come up with some spirited displays against the likes of Spurs and Arsenal, dealing with City is a completely different ball game. City's relentless press and attacking game should see Seagulls concede goals early in the match.