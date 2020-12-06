Brian Lara Lists Two Indian Players As The Greatest Cricketers Of Current Era

Brian Lara (Image: Wikimedia)

Former West Indies cricket team captain Brian Lara, who is counted among some of the greatest cricketers ever, has named five players from this era, who, according to him, are the best to have ever played this game.

Brian Lara’s list of five best cricketers of this era includes two Indians – Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. While Kohli featured in Lara’s list of five best batsmen of the current era, Bumrah was named in the best bowlers list.

The other batsmen, who according to Brian Lara, are the masters of the game, are New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, England’s Joe Root, South Africa’s AB de Villiers, and Australian skipper Steve Smith.

The four other bowlers who were featured in Brian Lara’s list of best five in the current era are South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, England’s Jofra Archer and James Anderson, and Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Brian Lara also made a list of the best cricketers he has played against. He named India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, and Australia’s Ricky Ponting as the best batsmen of his times. The best five bowlers Brian Lara had faced were Australia’s Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, Pakistan’s Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, and Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

On the other hand, Australia spin legend Shane Warne shared a picture with Lara and Tendulkar, where he called the two batsmen the ‘best he’s played with or against.’