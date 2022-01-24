Match-fixing, cocaine and an Indian businessman: Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor bares all

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor explained that he did not do any match-fixing and after some time, he reported the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor on Monday opened up about the match fixing allegations made against him. He confessed that he was approached by "an Indian businessman" who offered him cocaine and later tried to force him into spot-fixing by threatening to leak videos of him taking the drug.

Taking to Twitter, Taylor wrote, "In late October 2019, I was approached by an Indian businessman requesting that I attend India to discuss sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe and was advised that I would be paid $15,000 to make the journey.'

The cricketer took up the offer and claims that during a celebratory dinner in a hotel in India, the businessmen and five of his colleagues began to take cocaine and offered him some. "And I foolishly took the bait," writes Brendon Taylor.



To my family, friends and supporters. Here is my full statement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sVCckD4PMV

— Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 24, 2022

"I've gone over it a million times since and still feel sick to the stomach reliving that night and how they played me."

The next morning, Taylor claimed, the same men barged into his hotel room and showed him the video of him taking the drug. "They told me that if I did not spot fix at international matches for them, the video would be released to the public," he said.

The cricketer, however, explained that he did not do any match-fixing and after some time, he reported the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Following an investigation, Taylor said that the cricket body would impose a multi-year ban on his international cricketing career.

While the ICC is yet to release its findings, Taylor thanked his family, friends and supporters for having his back. He addedthat he would get into a rehabilitation center On January 25 "to get clean" and be a better version of himself.