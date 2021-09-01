MARKET NEWS

Brazil's Pele in 'good health' as he visits hospital for routine exams

"Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic," Pele wrote on Twitter. A representative for Pele said he would be released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Reuters
September 01, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST
Brazilian former soccer star Pele said that he was undergoing routine exams in hospital and that he was in good health, denying a report of a more serious health issue.

