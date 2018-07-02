Brazil vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018: Players to watch out for in round of 16 fixture

Neymar Jr. | The captain and without doubt the most talented player in the current Brazilian squad, Neymay has had a pretty decent World Cup so far. He ended the group stages with one goal and an assist to his name but also had 17 fouls committed against him as opponents tried to bully him out of the game. Neymar however isn’t one to shy away from a tough fight and will be licking his lips to have a run at the Mexican defence which conceded three goals against Sweden in their last fixture. (Image - Reuters)