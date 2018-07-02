Brazil vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018: Players to watch out for in round of 16 fixture

As the knockout rounds kick off in Russia, here’s a look at the top players to watch out from the last 16 encounter between Brazil and Mexico. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Philippe Coutinho | In a team with no dearth of talent in midfield, Coutinho has emerged as the squad’s star in the group stages. The Barcelona superstar has scored twice in Brazil’s three games so far and also picked up an assist. His goal against Switzerland was simply sensational and the Selecao will be hoping the silky midfielder carries his great form into the last 16. (Image - Reuters) 2/6 Hirving Lozano | One of Mexico’s key strengths has been their ability to quickly transition from defence to attack and one of the key men who makes this happen is 22-year-old attacking midfielder Hirving Lozano. Lozano was brilliant in the match against Germany exposing their backline with his blistering pace and also scoring the only goal of the game. Brazil will have to be wary of the wily attacker especially as they are prone to committing men forward for attacks. (Image - Reuters) 3/6 Neymar Jr. | The captain and without doubt the most talented player in the current Brazilian squad, Neymay has had a pretty decent World Cup so far. He ended the group stages with one goal and an assist to his name but also had 17 fouls committed against him as opponents tried to bully him out of the game. Neymar however isn’t one to shy away from a tough fight and will be licking his lips to have a run at the Mexican defence which conceded three goals against Sweden in their last fixture. (Image - Reuters) 4/6 Javier Hernandez | The goal poacher has had a relatively quiet tournament so far. He has had just one shot on target in the group stages but that shot resulted in a goal against South Korea. Hernandez however still remains a very potent threat in front of goal and Brazil will know better than to underestimate Mexico’s highest goal scorer. (Image - Reuters) 5/6 Paulinho | The 29-year-old midfielder often goes under the radar as teams focus their attention on his more illustrious partners in midfield. Paulinho’s clever run to get on the end of Coutinho’s chip and his smart finish to open the scoring against Serbia just goes to prove how dangerous the Barcelona midfielder can be when given space to run into. (Image - Reuters) 6/6 Carlos Vela | The 29-year-old was a member of the Mexican team that won the U-17 World Cup in 2005. For a long time he was touted as one of the world’s best young strikers but never seemed to fulfil his potential. Finally he is coming into his own and was brilliant in the 1-0 against Germany. He got a goal form the penalty spot against South Korea and has been combining brilliantly with Lozano and Hernandez to wreak havoc in the oppositions half. (Image - Reuters) First Published on Jul 2, 2018 07:48 am