Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 11:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brazil football legend Pele mourns passing of Diego Maradona

Pele and Diego Maradona had tremendous mutual respect and admiration for each other's skills.

Moneycontrol News

Retired Brazilian soccer star Pele mourned the death of Argentine great Diego Maradona on Wednesday, following confirmation he had died of a heart attack earlier in the day.

"Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above," he said in a brief statement provided to news agency Reuters by a representative.

"What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky," Pele tweeted.

Maradona, who was 60, was known as one of the greatest footballers of all time along with Pele.

Pele and Maradona had tremendous mutual respect and admiration for each other's skills.

Despite a 20-year age difference, the two were good friends for decades and are widely regarded the most gifted to have played the beautiful game.

(With agency inputs)
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 11:27 pm

