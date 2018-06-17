App
Jun 17, 2018 11:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BRA vs SUI FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Neymar and co. clash against Switzerland in Group E

Catch all the live updates from the group E encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Brazil and Switzerland at the Rostov Arena.

highlights

  • Jun 17, 11:35 PM (IST)

    3' Miss! Shaqiri manages to thread a ball through to Dzemaili on the edge of the box but the Swiss forward slipped as he swiveled to shoot and sees the ball loop over the crossbar. 

  • Jun 17, 11:32 PM (IST)

    2' Rodriguez finds some room down the left side and he tries to send in a low cross into the box but it's blocked by the Brazilians. 

  • Jun 17, 11:30 PM (IST)

    Kick off! Gabriel Jesus gets us on the way! 

  • Jun 17, 11:29 PM (IST)

    We're just moments away from kick off now as the Brazilians form a huddle in the middle of their half before the start of the game. 

  • Jun 17, 11:24 PM (IST)

    The players are on the pitch and the national anthems are being played. Will the Samba flair work against the Swiss tonight? 

  • Jun 17, 11:22 PM (IST)

    Here's a fun fact for you! Brazil have only lost one World Cup group stage game since 1978, winning 23 of those matches. Chew on that for a moment as the players make their way to the pitch. 

  • Jun 17, 11:21 PM (IST)
  • Jun 17, 11:15 PM (IST)
  • Jun 17, 11:10 PM (IST)

    Starting 11:

    Brazil (4-3-3) - Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Casemiro, Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.

    Switzerland (4-2-3-1) - Sommer; Lichtsteiner, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Behrami, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber; Seferovic.

  • Jun 17, 11:04 PM (IST)
  • Jun 17, 11:03 PM (IST)
  • Jun 17, 11:03 PM (IST)
  • Jun 17, 11:02 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage as Brazil and Switzerland clash in their Group E encounter at the Rostov, Arena. 

