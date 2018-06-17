BRA vs SUI FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Neymar and co. clash against Switzerland in Group E

Live now
Jun 17, 2018 11:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
3' Miss! Shaqiri manages to thread a ball through to Dzemaili on the edge of the box but the Swiss forward slipped as he swiveled to shoot and sees the ball loop over the crossbar.
2' Rodriguez finds some room down the left side and he tries to send in a low cross into the box but it's blocked by the Brazilians.
Kick off! Gabriel Jesus gets us on the way!
We're just moments away from kick off now as the Brazilians form a huddle in the middle of their half before the start of the game.
The players are on the pitch and the national anthems are being played. Will the Samba flair work against the Swiss tonight?
Here's a fun fact for you! Brazil have only lost one World Cup group stage game since 1978, winning 23 of those matches. Chew on that for a moment as the players make their way to the pitch.
Brazil (4-3-3) - Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Casemiro, Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.
Switzerland (4-2-3-1) - Sommer; Lichtsteiner, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Behrami, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber; Seferovic.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as Brazil and Switzerland clash in their Group E encounter at the Rostov, Arena.