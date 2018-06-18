BRA vs SUI FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Brazil shut out by resolute Swiss defending

Live now
Jun 18, 2018 01:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
85' Substitution - Switzerland: Lichtsteiner - out ; Lang - in
79' Substitution - Switzerland: Seferovic - out ; Embolo - in
78' Substitution - Brazil: Jesus - out ; Firmino - in
71' Substitution - Switzerland: Behrami - out ; Zakaria - in
68' Yellow card! Behrami (Switzerland)
67' Substitution - Brazil: Paulinho - out ; Augusto - in
63' Yellow card! Schar (Switzerland)
59' Substitution - Brazil: Casemiro - out ; Fernandinho - in
49' Goal! Zuber (Sui): Brazil 1 - 1 Switzerland
47' Yellow card! Casemiro (Brazil)
30' Yellow card! Lichtsteiner (Sui)
20' Goal! Coutinho (Bra): Brazil 1 - 0 Switzerland
Starting 11
That's it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you more of the action from the pitches of Russia. Till then it's goodbye!
Full time! The Swiss players can finally celebrate a hard fought victory. Brazil who started brilliantly saw themselves shut out of the game by some resolute Swiss defending.
95' Free kick! Neymar steps up to take the resulting free kick and he floats one into the area but the ball is headed clear but falls to yet another Brazilian who shoots but the shot is blocked once again.
93' Xhaka tries to switch play with a long ball across the field but Marcelo intervenes. Neymar makes another run towards the goal and is bundled to the ground this time by Zakaria.
91' There have been five minutes added on. Brazil take a corner and the ball falls to the feet of Miranda who sees his shot bounce just wide of the goal. Brazil are throwing all they have at this game.
90' Save! Neymar sends in a brilliant free kick and Firmino does well to direct the header towards the bottom corner of the goal but Sommer gets down instantly to push the ball away. What a save that was!
88' Save! Willian sends in a cross from the right and Neymar who timed his run perfectly errs at the very last moment as he directs the header straight toward Sommer who comfortably makes the save.
85' Substitution - Switzerland: Lichtsteiner - out ; Lang - in
84' Brazil just can't seem to find their free flowing football here tonight as the Swiss continue to run the clock down. Lichtsteiner is down again and he doesn't look like he'll be able to continue.
82' Shot! Firmino receives a bouncing ball over the top and he hammers it over the crossbar from a tight angle.
80' Another pause in play as Lichtsteiner goes down holding his face. There's nothing in it though as the Swiss continue to run down the clock.
79' Substitution - Switzerland: Seferovic - out ; Embolo - in
78' Substitution - Brazil: Jesus - out ; Firmino - in
78' Shot! Neymar goes alone this time but Sommer saw the shot coming and gets down on his right to make the save.
76' Fernandinho tries to fire one from distance but it's way over the top. Brazil have been finding it increasingly difficult to make their way into the Swiss area.
74' Jesus goes down in the box after Akanji looks to have wrapped his hands around him. The Brazilian players appeal but the referee waves play on. That was dangerous from Akanji.
73' Save! Xhaka finds Shaqiri with a good ball from deep inside his own half. Shaqiri does brilliantly as he picks out Dzemaili on the edge of the area. But the shot is a weak one and Alisson comfortably holds on.
71' Substitution - Switzerland: Behrami - out ; Zakaria - in
70' Miss! Neymar creates space and finds Coutinho with a killer ball. Coutinho brings down the ball with his chest but cannot get his volley on target.
68' Behrami has been excellent so far in preventing Neymar from inflicting damage. However, that's one foul too many as the referee finally gives him a yellow for his foul on Neymar.
68' Yellow card! Behrami (Switzerland)
67' Substitution - Brazil: Paulinho - out ; Augusto - in
64' Neymar curls in a corner and Behrami puts his body in the way to prevent yet another Brazilian shot.
63' Yellow card! Schar (Switzerland)
63' Switzerland are unrelenting as they've been holding onto the ball and trying to find a way through Brazil's defense. Neymar finally gets the ball in a dangerous position and look to break but has his shirt tugged by Schar. The yellow card is out and Neymar lines up the free kick.
60' The Swiss are dominating proceedings not allowing the Brazilians to find their rhythm. Shaqiri draws another foul as he tries to surge forward.
59' Substitution - Brazil: Casemiro - out ; Fernandinho - in