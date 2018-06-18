App
Jun 18, 2018 01:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BRA vs SUI FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Brazil shut out by resolute Swiss defending

Catch all the highlights from the group E encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Brazil and Switzerland at the Rostov Arena.

highlights

  • Jun 18, 01:39 AM (IST)

    That's it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you more of the action from the pitches of Russia. Till then it's goodbye! 

  • Jun 18, 01:38 AM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 01:38 AM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 01:27 AM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 01:26 AM (IST)

    Full time! The Swiss players can finally celebrate a hard fought victory. Brazil who started brilliantly saw themselves shut out of the game by some resolute Swiss defending.

  • Jun 18, 01:25 AM (IST)

    95' Free kick! Neymar steps up to take the resulting free kick and he floats one into the area but the ball is headed clear but falls to yet another Brazilian who shoots but the shot is blocked once again. 

  • Jun 18, 01:23 AM (IST)

    93' Xhaka tries to switch play with a long ball across the field but Marcelo intervenes. Neymar makes another run towards the goal and is bundled to the ground this time by Zakaria. 

  • Jun 18, 01:20 AM (IST)

    91' There have been five minutes added on. Brazil take a corner and the ball falls to the feet of Miranda who sees his shot bounce just wide of the goal. Brazil are throwing all they have at this game. 

  • Jun 18, 01:19 AM (IST)

    90' Save! Neymar sends in a brilliant free kick and Firmino does well to direct the header towards the bottom corner of the goal but Sommer gets down instantly to push the ball away. What a save that was! 

  • Jun 18, 01:17 AM (IST)

    88' Save! Willian sends in a cross from the right and Neymar who timed his run perfectly errs at the very last moment as he directs the header straight toward Sommer who comfortably makes the save. 

  • Jun 18, 01:16 AM (IST)

    85' Substitution - Switzerland: Lichtsteiner - out ; Lang - in 

  • Jun 18, 01:15 AM (IST)

    84'  Brazil just can't seem to find their free flowing football here tonight as the Swiss continue to run the clock down. Lichtsteiner is down again and he doesn't look like he'll be able to continue. 

  • Jun 18, 01:12 AM (IST)

    82' Shot! Firmino receives a bouncing ball over the top and he hammers it over the crossbar from a tight angle. 

  • Jun 18, 01:10 AM (IST)

    80' Another pause in play as Lichtsteiner goes down holding his face. There's nothing in it though as the Swiss continue to run down the clock. 

  • Jun 18, 01:09 AM (IST)

    79' Substitution - Switzerland: Seferovic - out ; Embolo - in

  • Jun 18, 01:07 AM (IST)

    78' Substitution - Brazil: Jesus - out ; Firmino - in 

  • Jun 18, 01:06 AM (IST)

    78' Shot! Neymar goes alone this time but Sommer saw the shot coming and gets down on his right to make the save. 

  • Jun 18, 01:05 AM (IST)

    76' Fernandinho tries to fire one from distance but it's way over the top. Brazil have been finding it increasingly difficult to make their way into the Swiss area. 

  • Jun 18, 01:04 AM (IST)

    74' Jesus goes down in the box after Akanji looks to have wrapped his hands around him. The Brazilian players appeal but the referee waves play on. That was dangerous from Akanji. 

  • Jun 18, 01:02 AM (IST)

    73' Save! Xhaka finds Shaqiri with a good ball from deep inside his own half. Shaqiri does brilliantly as he picks out Dzemaili on the edge of the area. But the shot is a weak one and Alisson comfortably holds on. 

  • Jun 18, 01:00 AM (IST)

    71' Substitution - Switzerland: Behrami - out ; Zakaria - in 

  • Jun 18, 12:59 AM (IST)

    70' Miss! Neymar creates space and finds Coutinho with a killer ball. Coutinho brings down the ball with his chest but cannot get his volley on target. 

  • Jun 18, 12:58 AM (IST)

    68' Behrami has been excellent so far in preventing Neymar from inflicting damage. However, that's one foul too many as the referee finally gives him a yellow for his foul on Neymar. 

  • Jun 18, 12:56 AM (IST)

    68' Yellow card! Behrami (Switzerland) 

  • Jun 18, 12:56 AM (IST)

    67' Substitution - Brazil: Paulinho - out ; Augusto - in

  • Jun 18, 12:55 AM (IST)

    64' Neymar curls in a corner and Behrami puts his body in the way to prevent yet another Brazilian shot. 

  • Jun 18, 12:54 AM (IST)

    63' Yellow card! Schar (Switzerland) 

  • Jun 18, 12:54 AM (IST)

    63' Switzerland are unrelenting as they've been holding onto the ball and trying to find a way through Brazil's defense. Neymar finally gets the ball in a dangerous position and look to break but has his shirt tugged by Schar. The yellow card is out and Neymar lines up the free kick. 

  • Jun 18, 12:49 AM (IST)

    60' The Swiss are dominating proceedings not allowing the Brazilians to find their rhythm. Shaqiri draws another foul as he tries to surge forward. 

  • Jun 18, 12:48 AM (IST)

    59' Substitution - Brazil: Casemiro - out ; Fernandinho - in

