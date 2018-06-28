BRA vs SRB FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Brazil finish as group leaders with a 2-0 win

Live now
Jun 28, 2018 01:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
That's it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all the action from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Till then it's goodbye.
Full time! That's it for Serbia then. They will be headed back home following an excellent all-round display by Brazil. Goals from Paulinho and Thiago Silva ensure Brazil will finish as Group E leaders setting up a last 16 clash with Mexico.
90' + 2' Save! Jesus plays in Neymar inside the area and the Brazilian is once again in a one-on-one situation with the keeper. Stojkovic rushes out and is beaten by Nermar initially but he recovers quicktly to block the shot.
90' Three minutes of added time! Serbia have 3 more minutes to save their World Cup campaign here. Brazil look set to finish as group leaders.
90' Substitution - Serbia: Mitrovic - out ; Jovic - on
88' GOAL UPDATE! Switzerland 2 - 1 Costa Rica (Drmic)
86' Save! Brazil enjoy an extended spell of possession once again and Fernandinho tries to chip the ball over the defense but it takes a deflection and breaks for Neymar. Neymar is in a one-on-one with the keeper and tries to lift it over Stojkovic but he does well to slap the ball away.
83' Shot! Willian charges down the right before pulling the ball back for Neymar. It takes a deflection and bounces before Neymar strikes it first-time on the volley. He hits it into the ground and the ball bounces over the bar.
82' Substitution - Serbia: Kostic - out ; Radonjic - in
80' Substitution - Brazil: Coutinho - out ; Renato August - in
79' Over the crossbar! Matic brings down a ball in the center of the area but he has his back towards goal. He swivels and tries to hit it on the half volley but the ball sails over the top of the bar.
77' Brazil were enjoying an extended spell of possession before Casemiro tries to shoot from distance. The ball sails over the bar and into the stands.
75' Substitution - Serbia: Ljajic - out ; Zivkovic - in
71' Shot! Felipe Luis fires a low shot towards goal from 30 yards out. Stojkovic gets down to his left quickly and pushes the ball away to safety.
71' Yellow card! Mitrovic enters the officials book for arguing with the referee.
70' Neymar finds Coutinho on the edge of the area. Coutinho twists and turns and gets his shot away but it's blocked and goes out for a corner.
68' Goal!!! Neymar's corner from the left finds Thiago Silva who fires in an unstoppable header at the front post. All that Serbia pressure results in nothing as Brazil double their lead against the run of play.
68' Goal!!! Brazil 2 - 0 Serbia (Thiago Silva)
66' Substitution - Brazil: Paulinho - out ; Fernandinho - in
65' Save! Another brilliant cross by Rukavina finds Mitrovic on the edge of the six-yard box. He rises above his marker but his header is straight at Alisson who collects it with ease.
63' Serbia are enjoying an extended spell of possession in the Brazilian half as Tadic pulls the ball back for Milinkovic-Savic who is in the center of the Brazilian area. He shoots but the shot goes over the crossbar.
61' What a miss! Rukavina's cross is palmed straight onto the head of Mitrovic by Alisson. The striker is caught by surprise and tries to direct it towards goal but it is blocked by Thiago Silva before Alisson finally collects.
59' Rukavia fires a cross in from the right but there is no one there to attack it at the near post and Alisson comes forward to collect it.
58' Costa Rica equalizing against Switzerland is some more good news for Brazil as it takes them closer to securing top spot in the group.
56' Brazil break with speed following a Serbian corner. Coutinho releases Nerymar with a through ball but it takes Neymar a little away from goal. He manages to latch onto the pass and fire a shot at goal but the keeper saves it with his legs.