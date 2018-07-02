App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 02, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BRA vs MEX FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: BRA 1-0 MEX; Neymar scores for Brazil!

Catch all the live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico from the Samara Arena, Samara.

highlights

  • Jul 02, 08:57 PM (IST)

    71' Neymar has gone down clutching his ankle at the touchline on the side of team dug-outs. Replays show a boot stomping down on him. Referee is consulting VAR. 

  • Jul 02, 08:56 PM (IST)

    70' Guardado's shot from outside the box was blocked by Thiago Silva after Herrera's cut-back was not blocked by the Brazilian defence. 

  • Jul 02, 08:54 PM (IST)

    68' ALMOST! Willian once again drives forward with clear intent and tries to set up Neymar inside the Mexican box. Neymar's left-footed attempted goes just wide of the post after a deflection. 

  • Jul 02, 08:52 PM (IST)
  • Jul 02, 08:52 PM (IST)

    66' Neymar is brought down at the half-line. 

  • Jul 02, 08:51 PM (IST)

    65' Lozano tries to create something for Mexico, but it doesn't amount to anything much. Mexico are definitely not in the mood to accept a defeat here. 

  • Jul 02, 08:50 PM (IST)

    64' SHOT! Willian cut in once again and unleashed a shot. Ochoa's touch was just enough to send the ball high and clear of the Mexican goal. 

  • Jul 02, 08:47 PM (IST)

    61' SAVE! Jimenez picked the ball up int he Brazilian half and the rebound from his shot falls to Vela at the edge of the box. Vela's shot forced Alisson to make a save as the ball curled in towards the goal. 

  • Jul 02, 08:46 PM (IST)

    60' Substitution for Mexico - Jimenez: In ; Hernandez: Out

  • Jul 02, 08:45 PM (IST)

    60' Yellow Card for Casemiro (BRA)

  • Jul 02, 08:45 PM (IST)

    59' SAVE! Willian makes another run on the right side and sets up Paulinho. But Ochoa makes a another good save. 

  • Jul 02, 08:42 PM (IST)
  • Jul 02, 08:42 PM (IST)

    57' Mexico are now struggling a bit as Brazil keep attacking with pace. Willian in particular has been lively down the right. 

  • Jul 02, 08:41 PM (IST)
  • Jul 02, 08:41 PM (IST)

    55' Substitution for Mexico - Jonathan Dos Santos: In ; Alvarez: Out

  • Jul 02, 08:40 PM (IST)

    55' Yellow Card for Herrera (MEX)

  • Jul 02, 08:40 PM (IST)

    55' The crowd has now come to life as Brazil's goal has forced Mexico to renew their own attacking efforts. 

  • Jul 02, 08:39 PM (IST)

    53' The Mexicans are now unleashing their own wave of attacks on the Brazilian goal. They manage to get a corner. Layun tries to take advantage of the ball that falls on the edge of the box, but his attempt is easy for Alisson to catch. 

  • Jul 02, 08:38 PM (IST)

    51' Neymar did some good work at the edge of the box, and Willian picked up the ball to circle outside the crowd of players in there. He managed to send in a pass across the goal and Neymar was at the far post to poke it in. 

  • Jul 02, 08:37 PM (IST)

    51' GOAL! Neymar (BRA)

    Brazil 1-0 Mexico

  • Jul 02, 08:36 PM (IST)

    50' Gallardo managed to create a good chance for Mexico to counter, but instead of passing out wide, where hyehad options, he took his shot, which went too high. 

  • Jul 02, 08:34 PM (IST)

    48' SAVE! Coutinho caught Mexico unawares after a short corner from Brazil, but Ochoa dived and made a top notch save to keep out his shot. 

  • Jul 02, 08:33 PM (IST)

    47' Neymar and Coutinho combined to create a chance for Jesus inside the box. The striker managed to turn with the ball at the edge of the box but the Mexican defensive wall managed to stay strong. 

  • Jul 02, 08:31 PM (IST)

    46' And Brazil get us underway with the second half. 

  • Jul 02, 08:30 PM (IST)

    Half-time Substitution for Mexico - Layun: In ; Marquez: Out

  • Jul 02, 08:29 PM (IST)

    The players are now making their way back onto the pitch.

  • Jul 02, 08:22 PM (IST)
  • Jul 02, 08:18 PM (IST)
  • Jul 02, 08:17 PM (IST)
  • Jul 02, 08:17 PM (IST)

    HALF-TIME: And the referee has finally blown the whistle for half-time. While neither side has scored yet, this has not been for a lack of trying. Both teams have traded periods of intense pressing and attack - Mexico made life difficult for Brazil in the first half with their pressing and their high speed attacks, while Brazil took control after 20 minutes or so and started threatening their opponents with some incisive play. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.