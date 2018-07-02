BRA vs MEX FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: BRA 1-0 MEX; Neymar scores for Brazil!

Live now
Jul 02, 2018
71' Neymar has gone down clutching his ankle at the touchline on the side of team dug-outs. Replays show a boot stomping down on him. Referee is consulting VAR.
70' Guardado's shot from outside the box was blocked by Thiago Silva after Herrera's cut-back was not blocked by the Brazilian defence.
68' ALMOST! Willian once again drives forward with clear intent and tries to set up Neymar inside the Mexican box. Neymar's left-footed attempted goes just wide of the post after a deflection.
66' Neymar is brought down at the half-line.
65' Lozano tries to create something for Mexico, but it doesn't amount to anything much. Mexico are definitely not in the mood to accept a defeat here.
64' SHOT! Willian cut in once again and unleashed a shot. Ochoa's touch was just enough to send the ball high and clear of the Mexican goal.
61' SAVE! Jimenez picked the ball up int he Brazilian half and the rebound from his shot falls to Vela at the edge of the box. Vela's shot forced Alisson to make a save as the ball curled in towards the goal.
60' Substitution for Mexico - Jimenez: In ; Hernandez: Out
60' Yellow Card for Casemiro (BRA)
59' SAVE! Willian makes another run on the right side and sets up Paulinho. But Ochoa makes a another good save.
57' Mexico are now struggling a bit as Brazil keep attacking with pace. Willian in particular has been lively down the right.
55' Substitution for Mexico - Jonathan Dos Santos: In ; Alvarez: Out
55' Yellow Card for Herrera (MEX)
55' The crowd has now come to life as Brazil's goal has forced Mexico to renew their own attacking efforts.
53' The Mexicans are now unleashing their own wave of attacks on the Brazilian goal. They manage to get a corner. Layun tries to take advantage of the ball that falls on the edge of the box, but his attempt is easy for Alisson to catch.
51' Neymar did some good work at the edge of the box, and Willian picked up the ball to circle outside the crowd of players in there. He managed to send in a pass across the goal and Neymar was at the far post to poke it in.
51' GOAL! Neymar (BRA)
Brazil 1-0 Mexico
50' Gallardo managed to create a good chance for Mexico to counter, but instead of passing out wide, where hyehad options, he took his shot, which went too high.
48' SAVE! Coutinho caught Mexico unawares after a short corner from Brazil, but Ochoa dived and made a top notch save to keep out his shot.
47' Neymar and Coutinho combined to create a chance for Jesus inside the box. The striker managed to turn with the ball at the edge of the box but the Mexican defensive wall managed to stay strong.
46' And Brazil get us underway with the second half.
Half-time Substitution for Mexico - Layun: In ; Marquez: Out
The players are now making their way back onto the pitch.
HALF-TIME: And the referee has finally blown the whistle for half-time. While neither side has scored yet, this has not been for a lack of trying. Both teams have traded periods of intense pressing and attack - Mexico made life difficult for Brazil in the first half with their pressing and their high speed attacks, while Brazil took control after 20 minutes or so and started threatening their opponents with some incisive play.