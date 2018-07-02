BRA vs MEX FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: BRA 2-0 MEX; Neymar stars as Brazil progress to quarter-finals

Live now
Jul 02, 2018 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
90+2' Yellow Card for Guardado (MEX)
90' Substitution for Brazil - Marquinhos: In ; Willian: Out
88' GOAL! Firmino (BRA)
Brazil 2-0 Mexico
86' Substitution for Brazil - Firmino: In ; Coutinho: Off
81' Substitution for Brazil - Fernandinho: In ; Paulinho: Out
77' Yellow Card for Salcedo (MEX)
60' Substitution for Mexico - Jimenez: In ; Hernandez: Out
60' Yellow Card for Casemiro (BRA)
55' Substitution for Mexico - Jonathan Dos Santos: In ; Alvarez: Out
55' Yellow Card for Herrera (MEX)
51' GOAL! Neymar (BRA)
Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Half-time Substitution for Mexico - Layun: In ; Marquez: Out
42' Yellow Card for Felipe Luis (BRA)
39' Yellow Card for Alvarez (MEX)
That's it for now. See you folks in a while for the next game, to be played between Belgium and Japan.
FULL-TIME: And the referee finally blows the whistle as Brazil go on to the quarterfinals. For Mexico, the situation is familiar: they get to the round of 16, but never any further.
Brazil 2-0 Mexico
90+6' Mexico still going at it. But Brazil block and move forward.
90+5' Lozano's shot is blocked.
90+5' Layun's high ball is easily caught by Alisson.
90+4' Mexico have camped outside of the Brazilian box as they move the ball around, looking for space. But Brazil's defence seems to be doing its job well.
90+2' Lozano tries to create something for Mexico, but his shot is not up to the mark.
6 minutes added on.
90+2' Yellow Card for Guardado (MEX)
90' Substitution for Brazil - Marquinhos: In ; Willian: Out
88' Neymar was set free in the Mexican half by Fernandinho. The talismanic attacker found joy down the left side and beat his markers to send a pass across the Mexican goal which fooled even Ochoa. Firmino arrived at the far post and finished the move with a simple touch.
88' GOAL! Firmino (BRA)
Brazil 2-0 Mexico
87' Vela is flagged offside as the rebound from the corner comes back towards the Brazil goal. Brazil escape that one.
86' Substitution for Brazil - Firmino: In ; Coutinho: Off
85' Mexico are trying to play a bit more patiently, in search of an opening against the Brazilian defence. Theye manage to get a corner.
84' Silva is back up and play continues with a Brazilian free kick from the box.
82' As things stand, Brazil look destined to go on to the quarterfinals. Nonetheless, Mexico have not stopped trying. Meanwhile, Silva is fouled by Gallardo in the Brazil box. Silva is recieving treatment.
81' Substitution for Brazil - Fernandinho: In ; Paulinho: Out
80' Another Brazilian attack and then a counter by Mexico. This game is turning out to be a brilliant end-to end feature, though without the high amount of goals that usually come with that description.
79' Quick counter from the Mexicans after a Brazilian attack culmintaed in a potential chance for Lozano and Vela. But it goes for a goal-kick.
77' Salcedo brought down Mexico after Vela's attempt to create something in the Brazilian box was converted into a counter for Brazil. Mexico have now committed 15 fouls, compared to 5 by the Brazilians, in this game.
77' Yellow Card for Salcedo (MEX)
75' Herrera brings down Casemiro in the Brazilian half. The free kick is a long bal that Gabriel Jesus manages to take down beautifully. The play at the edge of the Mexican box sees Willian tee up a shot which is too tame, and rolls into Ochoa's hands without incident.
73' VAR finds nothing wrong in that situation and referee signals for play to continue.
71' Neymar has gone down clutching his ankle at the touchline on the side of team dug-outs. Replays show a boot stomping down on him. Referee is consulting VAR.
70' Guardado's shot from outside the box was blocked by Thiago Silva after Herrera's cut-back was not blocked by the Brazilian defence.
68' ALMOST! Willian once again drives forward with clear intent and tries to set up Neymar inside the Mexican box. Neymar's left-footed attempted goes just wide of the post after a deflection.
66' Neymar is brought down at the half-line.
65' Lozano tries to create something for Mexico, but it doesn't amount to anything much. Mexico are definitely not in the mood to accept a defeat here.