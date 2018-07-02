App
Jul 02, 2018 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BRA vs MEX FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: BRA 2-0 MEX; Neymar stars as Brazil progress to quarter-finals

Catch all the highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico from the Samara Arena, Samara.

highlights

  • Jul 02, 09:27 PM (IST)

    That's it for now. See you folks in a while for the next game, to be played between Belgium and Japan. 

  • Jul 02, 09:23 PM (IST)
  • Jul 02, 09:23 PM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: And the referee finally blows the whistle as Brazil go on to the quarterfinals. For Mexico, the situation is familiar: they get to the round of 16, but never any further. 

    Brazil 2-0 Mexico

  • Jul 02, 09:22 PM (IST)

    90+6' Mexico still going at it. But Brazil block and move forward. 

  • Jul 02, 09:21 PM (IST)

    90+5' Lozano's shot is blocked.

  • Jul 02, 09:20 PM (IST)

    90+5' Layun's high ball is easily caught by Alisson. 

  • Jul 02, 09:20 PM (IST)

    90+4' Mexico have camped outside of the Brazilian box as they move the ball around, looking for space. But Brazil's defence seems to be doing its job well. 

  • Jul 02, 09:18 PM (IST)

    90+2' Lozano tries to create something for Mexico, but his shot is not up to the mark. 

    6 minutes added on. 

  • Jul 02, 09:17 PM (IST)

    90+2' Yellow Card for Guardado (MEX)

  • Jul 02, 09:17 PM (IST)

    90' Substitution for Brazil - Marquinhos: In ; Willian: Out

  • Jul 02, 09:16 PM (IST)

    88' Neymar was set free in the Mexican half by Fernandinho. The talismanic attacker found joy down the left side and beat his markers to send a pass across the Mexican goal which fooled even Ochoa. Firmino arrived at the far post and finished the move with a simple touch.  

  • Jul 02, 09:14 PM (IST)

    88' GOAL! Firmino (BRA)

    Brazil 2-0 Mexico

  • Jul 02, 09:12 PM (IST)

    87' Vela is flagged offside as the rebound from the corner comes back towards the Brazil goal. Brazil escape that one. 

  • Jul 02, 09:11 PM (IST)

    86' Substitution for Brazil - Firmino: In ; Coutinho: Off

  • Jul 02, 09:11 PM (IST)

    85' Mexico are trying to play a bit more patiently, in search of an opening against the Brazilian defence. Theye manage to get a corner. 

  • Jul 02, 09:09 PM (IST)

    84' Silva is back up and play continues with a Brazilian free kick from the box. 

  • Jul 02, 09:08 PM (IST)

    82' As things stand, Brazil look destined to go on to the quarterfinals. Nonetheless, Mexico have not stopped trying. Meanwhile, Silva is fouled by Gallardo in the Brazil box. Silva is recieving treatment. 

  • Jul 02, 09:06 PM (IST)

    81' Substitution for Brazil - Fernandinho: In ; Paulinho: Out

  • Jul 02, 09:06 PM (IST)

    80' Another Brazilian attack and then a counter by Mexico. This game is turning out to be a brilliant end-to end feature, though without the high amount of goals that usually come with that description. 

  • Jul 02, 09:04 PM (IST)

    79' Quick counter from the Mexicans after a Brazilian attack culmintaed in a potential chance for Lozano and Vela. But it goes for a goal-kick. 

  • Jul 02, 09:03 PM (IST)

    77' Salcedo brought down Mexico after Vela's attempt to create something in the Brazilian box was converted into a counter for Brazil. Mexico have now committed 15 fouls, compared to 5 by the Brazilians, in this game.  

  • Jul 02, 09:02 PM (IST)

    77' Yellow Card for Salcedo (MEX)

  • Jul 02, 09:01 PM (IST)

    75' Herrera brings down Casemiro in the Brazilian half. The free kick is a long bal that Gabriel Jesus manages to take down beautifully. The play at the edge of the Mexican box sees Willian tee up a shot which is too tame, and rolls into Ochoa's hands without incident. 

  • Jul 02, 08:59 PM (IST)

    73' VAR finds nothing wrong in that situation and referee signals for play to continue. 

  • Jul 02, 08:57 PM (IST)

    71' Neymar has gone down clutching his ankle at the touchline on the side of team dug-outs. Replays show a boot stomping down on him. Referee is consulting VAR. 

  • Jul 02, 08:56 PM (IST)

    70' Guardado's shot from outside the box was blocked by Thiago Silva after Herrera's cut-back was not blocked by the Brazilian defence. 

  • Jul 02, 08:54 PM (IST)

    68' ALMOST! Willian once again drives forward with clear intent and tries to set up Neymar inside the Mexican box. Neymar's left-footed attempted goes just wide of the post after a deflection. 

  • Jul 02, 08:52 PM (IST)
  • Jul 02, 08:52 PM (IST)

    66' Neymar is brought down at the half-line. 

  • Jul 02, 08:51 PM (IST)

    65' Lozano tries to create something for Mexico, but it doesn't amount to anything much. Mexico are definitely not in the mood to accept a defeat here. 

