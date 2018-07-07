BRA vs BEL FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Belgium 2 - 0 Brazil, Firmino replaces Willian for second half

Live now
Jul 07, 2018 12:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
58' Substitution for Brazil - Douglas Costa: In ; Jesus: Off
47' Yellow Card for Alderweireld (BEL)
Half-time Substitution for Brazil - Firmino: In ; Willian: Out
31' GOAL! De Bruyne (BEL)
Brazil 0-2 Belgium
14' OWN GOAL! Fernandinho (BRA)
Brazil 0-1 Belgium
60' Another ball in from Marcelo. But Vertonghen gets it away. Brazil keep pushing their case though.
59' Fagner fouls Hazard clumsily in the Brazil box. Belgium play the ball back to their keeper.
58' Meunier does a solid job of picking the ball off Neymar.
56' VAR confirms that there is no penalty. Might be because the ball had already gone out of play, before Kompany's challenge. Play continues. Belgium avoid another penalty call.
56' Jesus nutmegged Vertonghen, but he went down after a challenge from Kompany inside the box. Referee checking VAR for penalty.
55' Firmino again! He is making those vital runs for Brazil. Neymar decides to go forward and earns the team a corner kick, which is taken short and quick.
54' Ball goes out of play after a Belgian play. Now Referee checks VAR for the earlier foul on Neymar. VAR rules no penalty. But its a surprise that Neymar wasn't shown the Yellow for that.
53' Neymar goes down in the Belgian box after the cut in beautifully. But play continues.
51' MISS! Marcelo's sent a beautiful pass to Firmino, after beating Meunier. But Firmino couldn't connect properly and the ball went away without posing any further threat.
49' Another beautiful pass from De Bruyne found Lukaku free against Miranda. But the Brazilian managed to ease Lukaku off the ball when he tried to switch it to his left foot. Firmino meanwhile, seems to be doing well for Brazil so far. His involvement has seen them get inside the Belgian box three times already.
48' Firmino was beaten to the ball by a Belgian defender, after a good pass in from Neymar.
46' Foul on Hazard by Paulinho by the touch-line inside the Brazilian half.
46' And we are off as Belgium get us underway.
The players are making their way back onto the pitch. It looks like Brazil are about to make a change and send in Firmino.
HALF-TIME: The referee finally blows the whistle for half-time and the players make their way of the pitch. This has been some half. Can Brazil find their way of this?
45+1' Neymar timed his run well and tried to take a shot on goal, but he was flagged offside.
45' Neymar went down inside the Belgian box, but the referee, standing 2 yards away, is not interested in any claims of a foul.
43' Fernandinho seems to be having a hard time in this game. Brazil are missing Casemiro and the protection he affords the defenders.