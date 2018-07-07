App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 07, 2018 12:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BRA vs BEL FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Belgium 2 - 0 Brazil, Firmino replaces Willian for second half

Catch all the live updates from FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals match between Brazil and Belgium, from the Kazan Arena, Kazan.

highlights

  • Jul 07, 12:48 AM (IST)

    60' Another ball in from Marcelo. But Vertonghen gets it away. Brazil keep pushing their case though. 

  • Jul 07, 12:47 AM (IST)

    59' Fagner fouls Hazard clumsily in the Brazil box. Belgium play the ball back to their keeper. 

  • Jul 07, 12:46 AM (IST)

    58' Meunier does a solid job of picking the ball off Neymar. 

  • Jul 07, 12:46 AM (IST)

    58' Substitution for Brazil -  Douglas Costa: In ; Jesus: Off

  • Jul 07, 12:45 AM (IST)

    56' VAR confirms that there is no penalty. Might be because the ball had already gone out of play, before Kompany's challenge. Play continues. Belgium avoid another penalty call. 

  • Jul 07, 12:44 AM (IST)

    56' Jesus nutmegged Vertonghen, but he went down after a challenge from Kompany inside the box. Referee checking VAR for penalty. 

  • Jul 07, 12:43 AM (IST)

    55' Firmino again! He is making those vital runs for Brazil. Neymar decides to go forward and earns the team a corner kick, which is taken short and quick. 

  • Jul 07, 12:42 AM (IST)

    54' Ball goes out of play after a Belgian play. Now Referee checks VAR for the earlier foul on Neymar. VAR rules no penalty. But its a surprise that Neymar wasn't shown the Yellow for that. 

  • Jul 07, 12:41 AM (IST)

    53' Neymar goes down in the Belgian box after the cut in beautifully. But play continues. 

  • Jul 07, 12:40 AM (IST)

    51' MISS! Marcelo's sent a beautiful pass to Firmino, after beating Meunier. But Firmino couldn't connect properly and the ball went away without posing any further threat. 

  • Jul 07, 12:38 AM (IST)

    49' Another beautiful pass from De Bruyne found Lukaku free against Miranda. But the Brazilian managed to ease Lukaku off the ball when he tried to switch it to his left foot. Firmino meanwhile, seems to be doing well for Brazil so far. His involvement has seen them get inside the Belgian box three times already. 

  • Jul 07, 12:36 AM (IST)

    48' Firmino was beaten to the ball by a Belgian defender, after a good pass in from Neymar. 

  • Jul 07, 12:35 AM (IST)

    47' Yellow Card for Alderweireld (BEL)

  • Jul 07, 12:34 AM (IST)

    46' Foul on Hazard by Paulinho by the touch-line inside the Brazilian half. 

  • Jul 07, 12:33 AM (IST)

    46' And we are off as Belgium get us underway. 

  • Jul 07, 12:33 AM (IST)

    Half-time Substitution for Brazil - Firmino: In ; Willian: Out

  • Jul 07, 12:32 AM (IST)

    The players are making their way back onto the pitch. It looks like Brazil are about to make a change and send in Firmino. 

  • Jul 07, 12:31 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 12:28 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 12:28 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 12:24 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 12:21 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 12:18 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 12:18 AM (IST)

    HALF-TIME: The referee finally blows the whistle for half-time and the players make their way of the pitch. This has been some half. Can Brazil find their way of this? 

  • Jul 07, 12:17 AM (IST)

    45+1' Neymar timed his run well and tried to take a shot on goal, but he was flagged offside.  

  • Jul 07, 12:16 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 12:16 AM (IST)

    45' Neymar went down inside the Belgian box, but the referee, standing 2 yards away, is not interested in any claims of a foul. 

  • Jul 07, 12:15 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 12:15 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 12:14 AM (IST)

    43' Fernandinho seems to be having a hard time in this game. Brazil are missing Casemiro and the protection he affords the defenders. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.