BRA vs BEL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Belgium knockout Brazil with a 2-1 win

Jul 07, 2018 01:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
90' Yellow Card for Fagner (BRA)
87' Substitution for Belgium - Tielemans: In; Lukaku: Out
85' Yellow Card for Fernandinho (BRA)
82' Substitution for Belgium - Vermaelen: In ; Chadli: Out
76' GOAL! Augusto (BRA)
Brazil 1-2 Belgium
73' Substitution for Brazil - Renato Augusto: In ; Paulinho: Out
71' Yellow Card for Meunier (BEL)
58' Substitution for Brazil - Douglas Costa: In ; Jesus: Off
47' Yellow Card for Alderweireld (BEL)
Half-time Substitution for Brazil - Firmino: In ; Willian: Out
31' GOAL! De Bruyne (BEL)
Brazil 0-2 Belgium
14' OWN GOAL! Fernandinho (BRA)
Brazil 0-1 Belgium
That's it for our coverage of this mammoth clash. See you folks tomorrow for the remaining two quarterfinal fixtures:
1. Sweden vs England - 7:30 pm
2. Russia vs Croatia - 11:30 pm
FULL-TIME: Brazil are knocked out of the tournament!!!!!! The referee blows the whistle for full-time and Belgium break into wild celebrations. This will be the first time that the World Cup semi-finals will not have either of Germany, Argentina or Brazil!
Belgium are going to face France in the semi-finals.
Brazil 1- 2 Belgium
90+4' SAVE!! Neymar found the found the ball at the edge of the Belgian box and took a beautiful curling shot. Courtois made an incredible save and guided the ball above and beyond the cross bar. Corner for Brazil yields nothing. And Belgium have a goal-kick.
90+2' Fellaini blocks another shot from Coutinho at the edge of the box. Hazard breaks forward and gets fouledin the Brazilian half.
90' Neymar goes down in the box after a tussle with Meunier. Referee waves it off.
90' 5 minutes added on.
90' Yellow Card for Fagner (BRA)
89' Costa goes past Vertonghen. Strong pass to Neymar who couldn't bring it under control. but Brazil manage to steal possession again and Marcelo tries to feed it in.
88' Beautiful turn by Neymar in the Belgium box to get free of Vertonghen. But he takes a heavier touch on his run, and the ball goes out for a Belgian goal-kick.
87' Substitution for Belgium - Tielemans: In; Lukaku: Out
85' Fernandinho fouled Lukaku close to the half-line. And hence, got the booking.
85' Yellow Card for Fernandinho (BRA)
83' WHAT A WASTE! Firmino picked up the ball and mid-field and set Neymar free with a pass. Neymar did well to fool his marker and cut a pass back for the incoming Coutinho. But the diminutive midfielder struck the ball too wide!
82' Substitution for Belgium - Vermaelen: In ; Chadli: Out
81' CHANCE! Augusto made another brilliant direct run at the Belgian goal and took his shot after a wonderful pass came to him on the run. But his shot went wide. Meanwhile Chadli is down with some injury.
78' MISS! Firmino received a cheeky pass from Neymar in the box, turned and took his shot! But it went too high. Brazil are looking more lively now.
76' Within minutes of coming on for Brazil, Augusto pulls one back! He made a wonderful run into the box and met Coutinho's lobbed ball with his header. The ball went past Courtois for a goal. Game on!
76' GOAL! Augusto (BRA)
Brazil 1-2 Belgium
75' SAVE! Costa made a good run into the Belgium box with the ball, but his shot was saved by Courtois.
74' Costa sent a cross into the box, but no Brazilian was there to get on the end of it. Belgium goal-kick.
73' Coutinho does enough to dispossess Lukaku, and gets fouled. Brazil manage to regain possession.
73' Substitution for Brazil - Renato Augusto: In ; Paulinho: Out
72' Hazard seems to be down, after a challenge from Fagner.
71' SHOT! Douglas Costa found an opening and took his shot. But it was a relatively easy save for Courtois.