Jul 07, 2018 01:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BRA vs BEL FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Belgium knockout Brazil with a 2-1 win

Catch all the highlights from FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals match between Brazil and Belgium, from the Kazan Arena, Kazan.

highlights

  • Jul 07, 01:32 AM (IST)

    That's it for our coverage of this mammoth clash. See you folks tomorrow for the remaining two quarterfinal fixtures: 

    1. Sweden vs England - 7:30 pm 

    2. Russia vs Croatia - 11:30 pm

  • Jul 07, 01:30 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 01:26 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 01:26 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 01:25 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 01:25 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 01:25 AM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: Brazil are knocked out of the tournament!!!!!! The referee blows the whistle for full-time and Belgium break into wild celebrations. This will be the first time that the World Cup semi-finals will not have either of Germany, Argentina or Brazil!

    Belgium are going to face France in the semi-finals. 

    Brazil 1- 2 Belgium

  • Jul 07, 01:23 AM (IST)

    90+4' SAVE!! Neymar found the found the ball at the edge of the Belgian box and took a beautiful curling shot. Courtois made an incredible save and guided the ball above and beyond the cross bar. Corner for Brazil yields nothing. And Belgium have a goal-kick. 

  • Jul 07, 01:20 AM (IST)

    90+2' Fellaini blocks another shot from Coutinho at the edge of the box. Hazard breaks forward and gets fouledin the Brazilian half.  

  • Jul 07, 01:19 AM (IST)

    90' Neymar goes down in the box after a tussle with Meunier. Referee waves it off. 

  • Jul 07, 01:18 AM (IST)

    90' 5 minutes added on. 

  • Jul 07, 01:18 AM (IST)

    90' Yellow Card for Fagner (BRA)

  • Jul 07, 01:17 AM (IST)

    89' Costa goes past Vertonghen. Strong pass to Neymar who couldn't bring it under control. but Brazil manage to steal possession again and Marcelo tries to feed it in. 

  • Jul 07, 01:16 AM (IST)

    88' Beautiful turn by Neymar in the Belgium box to get free of Vertonghen. But he takes a heavier touch on his run, and the ball goes out for a Belgian goal-kick. 

  • Jul 07, 01:15 AM (IST)

    87' Substitution for Belgium - Tielemans: In; Lukaku: Out

  • Jul 07, 01:13 AM (IST)

    85' Fernandinho fouled Lukaku close to the half-line. And hence, got the booking. 

  • Jul 07, 01:13 AM (IST)

    85' Yellow Card for Fernandinho (BRA)

  • Jul 07, 01:13 AM (IST)

    83' WHAT A WASTE! Firmino picked up the ball and mid-field and set Neymar free with a pass. Neymar did well to fool his marker and cut a pass back for the incoming Coutinho. But the diminutive midfielder struck the ball too wide! 

  • Jul 07, 01:10 AM (IST)

    82' Substitution for Belgium - Vermaelen: In ; Chadli: Out

  • Jul 07, 01:09 AM (IST)

    81' CHANCE! Augusto made another brilliant direct run at the Belgian goal and took his shot after a wonderful pass came to him on the run. But his shot went wide. Meanwhile Chadli is down with some injury. 

  • Jul 07, 01:08 AM (IST)

    78' MISS! Firmino received a cheeky pass from Neymar in the box, turned and took his shot! But it went too high. Brazil are looking more lively now.

  • Jul 07, 01:06 AM (IST)
  • Jul 07, 01:05 AM (IST)

    76' Within minutes of coming on for Brazil, Augusto pulls one back! He made a wonderful run into the box and met Coutinho's lobbed ball with his header. The ball went past Courtois for a goal. Game on! 

  • Jul 07, 01:04 AM (IST)

    76' GOAL! Augusto (BRA)

    Brazil 1-2 Belgium

  • Jul 07, 01:03 AM (IST)

    75' SAVE! Costa made a good run into the Belgium box with the ball, but his shot was saved by Courtois. 

  • Jul 07, 01:02 AM (IST)

    74' Costa sent a cross into the box, but no Brazilian was there to get on the end of it. Belgium goal-kick. 

  • Jul 07, 01:01 AM (IST)

    73' Coutinho does enough to dispossess Lukaku, and gets fouled. Brazil manage to regain possession. 

  • Jul 07, 01:01 AM (IST)

    73' Substitution for Brazil - Renato Augusto: In ; Paulinho: Out

  • Jul 07, 01:00 AM (IST)

    72' Hazard seems to be down, after a challenge from Fagner. 

  • Jul 07, 12:59 AM (IST)

    71' SHOT! Douglas Costa found an opening and took his shot. But it was a relatively easy save for Courtois. 

