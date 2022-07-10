English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    'Blossoming bromance': Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios agree for dinner after Wimbledon final

    "If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow (Sunday) pays," Novak Djokovic said to which Nick Kyrgios responded: "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts."

    AFP
    July 10, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST
    During an Instagram chat, the two stars, who were once at loggerheads with Nick Kyrgios calling Novak Djokovic

    During an Instagram chat, the two stars, who were once at loggerheads with Nick Kyrgios calling Novak Djokovic "a tool", agreed to the wager.

    Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have agreed to meet for dinner after the Wimbledon final on Sunday with the winner footing the bill as their blossoming "bromance" takes off.

    The pair meet in a hotly-anticipated showdown at the All England Club with the Serb gunning for a seventh title and the divisive Australian a first.

    During an Instagram chat, the two stars, who were once at loggerheads with Kyrgios calling the Serb "a tool", agreed to the wager.

    They reportedly met at practice, then took the conversation to social media with Djokovic saying: "It took you five years to say something nice about me", to which Kyrgios responded: "But I defended you when it mattered."

    The Serb added: "You did, I appreciate that," to which Kyrgios asked: "We friends now?"

    Close

    Related stories

    Djokovic then made the offer to meet.

    "If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow (Sunday) pays," he said to which the Australian responded: "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts."

    The Instagram story put up by Novak Djokovic. The Instagram story put up by Novak Djokovic.

    The last comment may have been Kyrgios referencing photos taken at a nightclub in Belgrade in the middle of the Covid pandemic when Djokovic was seen dancing topless.

    During that period, the Australian was highly critical of Djokovic for organising his ill-fated Adria Tour, accusing him of "lacking leadership and humility".

    Djokovic hit back last year when he said: "Off the court, I don't have much respect for him, to be honest."

    Read more: Wimbledon final 2022 LIVE: When and where to watch Novak Djokovic tackle Nick Kyrgios

    However, Kyrgios performed an about-turn by becoming one of the few players to offer Djokovic support in his Australia deportation saga in January, related to his coronavirus vaccination status.

    "We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird," said Kyrgios last week.
    AFP
    Tags: #Nick Kyrgios #Novak Djokovic #Wimbledon #Wimbledon final
    first published: Jul 10, 2022 03:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.