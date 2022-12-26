 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Big pay cheque won't change me or my cricket: Cameron Green

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

"To be fair, I think I didn't do much to kind of earn that," said Green.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, with base price of Rs 2 crore, was sold to Mumbai Indian for Rs 17.5 crore. (Image: AFP)

The second-most expensive buy in the history of the Indian Premier League, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, has been unassuming about his Rs 17.5 crore earning, saying he "didn't do much" to deserve the kind of money he got during the player auction.

The 23-year-old had an amazing week after a winning bid from Mumbai Indians made him richer by Rs 17.5 crore.

On Monday, the tall pace bowler destroyed the South African batting line-up by claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests and helped dismiss the visitors for 189 on day one of the Boxing Day Test.

Green said the big purse will not change him or the way he plays his cricket.

"I just put my name into the auction, and it just happened. It doesn't change who I am or how I think and all the confidence I have in my cricket. Hopefully, I didn't change too much," he added.