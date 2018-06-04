Betting in IPL: Arbaaz Khan case sheds light on increasing popularity of apps

The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has courted controversy time and again, especially for spot fixing and betting since it was launched a decade back.

The recent betting scandal involving actor Arbaaz Khan seems to have opened up a Pandora’s box around the business of gambling and IPL in India.

With Khan’s gambling connection, betting apps such as Bet and Pay have come to light along with several others available on Apple Store and Google’s Play Store that are used by bookies and those who place best on IPL matches.

Bet365, Betfair or Betway are some popular examples of such apps easily available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

All a user needs to do is download the app, create an account, make a cash deposit and can start placing bets. Betting options on these platforms generally include categories like live betting, match winner, winner of coin toss, top batsman, total wickets, total fours etc.

Interestingly, social media websites are full of people discussing “best ways to bet on IPL in India?” This is in addition to websites that facilitate IPL booking, made simpler by the absence of clear rules on online gambling and betting in India.

The legality

With the clear rise in popularity and a market for betting around IPL season, an important question is whether these apps are legal in India.

“Bookies sit offshore to handle the betting accounts. The apps used for IPL betting are UK or Europe-based because there the license will be regulated. People in India use them to get the odds, or fixing their own odds so people can place bets,” said Tabrez M Shaikh, CEO of mock betting site Betmockers.

Online betting seems to be a grey area as it involves sending money abroad, however, every Indian state has its own set of rules around the legality of betting.

“The legality of IPL betting is different in different states. Gambling is a state subject. In Maharashtra for instance, Khan would have been charged under the Prevention of Gambling Act, which doesn’t distinguish between app, or whether you are physically present or not,” said Jay Sayta, founder of Glaws.in, a website on gambling laws.

Sikkim, on the other hand, is the only state in the country that has legalised betting.

Another important point to note is that while law enforcement authorities try to deal with the issue in accordance with current laws, these Acts have not been updated since a long time.

“There are several lacunae in the present laws. The Prevention of Gambling Act came about in 1887. The punishment under these is also not severe at all- it is some Rs 1,000 or 2,000 and three months imprisonment. These Acts are not a deterrent at all, especially if you are caught for the first time. There are also some sections under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code for cheating a breach of trust, but they don't really stand,” Sayta added.

The legalising debate

According to Sayta’s website Glaws.in, the Law Commission of India recently said that it is still in the process of examining/studying the issue of legalisation of betting and gambling. The legal body further stated that it has until date, neither prepared any report nor come to any conclusion on what its findings should be.

Justice (retired) BS Chauhan, the Commission’s chairperson has interacted with the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and other stakeholders on many occasions and has in the past stated that the Commission was favourably looking at recommending legalisation of betting.

For now if one just can’t stay off betting but also wants to avoid the hassle of legal issues, they could try mock betting sites like Betmockers.

“When you can enjoy the act of betting on real matches without being penalised / any legal entanglement for it, who should not do it? Virtual betting is a solution for those who want to bet and does not involve any real cash. The prize pool includes gift vouchers mostly,” said Shaikh.