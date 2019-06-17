Betting activities need to be regulated: Expert

The scale of betting on cricket is humongous in the country and the proof of this is the amount of money placed in bets for the India-Pakistan match, which reportedly crossed Rs 100 crore in the NCR region alone.

But what is the fix to this problem?

Talking to Moneycontrol, Jay Sayta, the founder of GLaws.in, a website in India monitoring law developments on gambling, said that betting, which runs into thousands of crore per match, should be regulated in India.

"I think India's approach should not be different from other advanced jurisdictions. But the tax should be at a reasonable level because if it is taxed at an absurd level, it is still going to continue underground," he said.

In India, betting on horse racing is legal but it comes under the highest tax bracket which is 28 percent.

Explaining further how taxes are levied in the betting world, Sayta said that "GST is calculated on the face value of the bet and not on the revenue the bookie generates. So, I have bet Rs 100 then I have to pay Rs 128. And this is not how it works in other parts of the world. The amount the bookmaker makes, his revenue, that is taxed. And 28 is even then higher. It is around 10-20 percent in other countries and lesser than that depending on the jurisdiction."

And being a part of the betting world is not difficult in India. There are punters who bet through international sites.

They can bet through Betfair or other sites in the UK where they are legal while a lot of big betting happens through bitcoins also.

On one of the betting platforms in England, close to Rs 150 crore was bet on a practice match alone.

Betting on cricket alone is costing India as much as Rs two lakh crore every year, according to the All India Gaming Federation.

Hence, the talk around legalising betting on cricket and other sports is gaining momentum in India.

According to a FICCI report titled 'Regulating Sports Betting in India- A vice to be tamed?', despite ban on betting in India it is thriving and the government is losing revenue in the form of taxes and the continuous investment in curbing it is not reaping the desired results.