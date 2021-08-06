MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Better late than never: Sporting fraternity welcomes decision to rename Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award after Major Dhyan Chand

Dhyan Chand is widely regarded as the greatest player in hockey. In his career that spanned from 1926 to 1949, he clinched Olympic medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST

India's sporting fraternity on Friday welcomed the renaming of the Khel Ratna in the honour of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, saying that it is only befitting that the country's highest sporting honour is named after one of its greatest.

Dhyan Chand is widely regarded as the greatest player in hockey. In his career that spanned from 1926 to 1949, he clinched Olympic medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

The country's National Sports Day is also celebrated to commemorate his birth anniversary on August 29.

India's only athletics medal winner in World Championships, Anju Bobby George, who won the Khel Ratna in 2003, said sports awards should be named after sportspersons.

"It is high time we name our sporting awards after our sporting legends. It is the right step. Dhyan Chand is our sporting hero and hockey legend and hockey is our national game.

Close

Related stories

"It is only fitting that the country's highest sporting award is named after Dhyan Chand at a time when India won an Olympic medal after 41 years," she told PTI.

Commending the decision, former hockey skipper Ajitpal Singh said although the recognition came late it's better than never.

"It's a welcome move. It's a good decision which the Prime Minister has taken. Sports awards should always be in the name of sportspersons and there is no bigger sportsperson in the country other than Dhyanchand ji. The recognition came late but better late than never," Singh said.

Olympic bronze-winning boxer Vijender Singh said while honouring the memory of Dhyan Chand is a good move but merely that is not enough to raise the standard of sports in the country.

"Nothing against the move because we all respect Dhyan Chand ji's immense contribution but the government ought to do more than this to support sportspersons. They need facilities at the basic level, unless we can do that, mere renaming of awards won't make much of a difference," he told PTI.

Making the announcement of the change on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand.

"Major Dhyan Chand is India's most legendary & loved sporting icons; it is only befitting that India’s Highest Sporting Honour be named after him.

"His life and achievements have inspired generations of sportspersons who have achieved glory for India," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted after the announcement.

The Khel Ratna was earlier named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The change comes in the wake of exceptional performances by the men's and women's hockey teams in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

While the men's side claimed a bronze medal which was India's 12th Olympic hockey medal that came after a gap of 41 long years, the women's side put forth its best-ever performance in the Games, finishing a creditable fourth.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Khel Ratna Award #Major Dhyanchand khel ratna Award #Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award #Sports
first published: Aug 6, 2021 02:15 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.