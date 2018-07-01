Belgium vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2018: Players to watch out for in round of 16

Takashi Inui | Japan’s Inui has played all three of his side’s group games. His presence is so influential in their attack, that when Poland took the lead in Japan’s final group game, the manager sent him on in search of an equaliser. He has made a total of 87 passes with a success rate of 87.4%. Further, his goal came as a result of four shots on goal, two of them being target. The striker’s link-up play in attack is effective. (Image: Reuters)