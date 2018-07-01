Belgium vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2018: Players to watch out for in round of 16

As the knockout rounds progress in Russia, here’s a look at the top players to watch out from the last 16 encounter between Belgium and Japan. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Eden Hazard | The Belgian captain is an influential players for his side, and has brought about a consistency in his game that makes him a constant threat. His tournament stats are impressive: seven shots on goal, four on target and two goals. Further, he has made 6 key passes that led to a goal for his team, including one assist. And he doesn’t just attack – Hazard has a 100% success rate in tackles, as well as aerial duels. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Romelu Lukaku | The Belgian striker has taken five shots on goal, with four on target and converting into goals. Lukaku is in the running for Golden Boot, right behind Englishman Harry Kane (five goals). With four goals in just two games, wherein he only played 149 of the 180 minutes, he is definitely one to watch. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 Thibaut Courtois | Belgium’s goal-keeper is a giant of a man, always calm, and always alert. The Chelsea FC keeper has kept two clean sheets so far in the three games he has played, with four catches, three clearances and one punch, all culminating in a 75% success rate. In the game against England, he managed to do enough to keep out Rashford’s brilliant shot on goal. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 Takashi Inui | Japan’s Inui has played all three of his side’s group games. His presence is so influential in their attack, that when Poland took the lead in Japan’s final group game, the manager sent him on in search of an equaliser. He has made a total of 87 passes with a success rate of 87.4%. Further, his goal came as a result of four shots on goal, two of them being target. The striker’s link-up play in attack is effective. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 Shinji Kagawa | Kagawa is most famous for his time at Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United FC. While he started both the first two games for Japan, he didn’t complete them, as he was subbed off on both occasions. But in that short time, he managed to make 82 passes with a success rate of 84.1%, and that includes 3 key passes. He scored with his only shot on goal. (Image: Reuters) 6/6 Keisuke Honda | Another experienced and internationally known Japanese hero, Kagawa has played only 38 minutes in two games for Japan. But he was effective off the bench when he scored against Senegal thaks to his good positioning. And he also bagged himself an assist. Both of his shots on goal have been on target, though only one resulted in a goal. What an impact player. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 1, 2018 08:48 pm