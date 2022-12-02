 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Belgium out of World Cup as Croatia advances with 0-0 draw

Associated Press
Dec 02, 2022 / 12:45 AM IST

Belgium and its aging generation of players were eliminated from the tournament Thursday after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F behind Morocco.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, left, reacts after missing a chance to score during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The ball reached Romelu Lukaku right in front of goal with seconds remaining. Score, and he'd send Belgium into the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Somehow, he missed.

Minutes after the game, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announced he'd be leaving his role after more than six years — a decision he said he had reached before the World Cup started. His departure could easily have been delayed.

Lukaku, Belgium's record scorer but only recently back from injury, came on as a halftime substitute and squandered several great chances, the best coming in stoppage time when Thorgan Hazard's cross fell to him at the back post, barely 2 meters (yards) out. The ball struck Lukaku's midriff and instead of rolling into the net, it bounced back across the front of the goal and was gathered by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Lukaku also hit the inside of the post with the goal virtually unguarded. Another chance, from a header in front of goal, sailed over the bar following a cross from Kevin De Bruyne that might have come from a ball that was out of play.