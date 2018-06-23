App
Jun 23, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEL vs TUN FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Lukaku and Hazard to start for Belgium

Catch all the live updates from the Group G encounter between Belgium and Tunisia at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow.

highlights

  • Jun 23, 05:37 PM (IST)

    6' Goal! Hazard (Bel): Belgium 1 - 0 Tunisia 

  • Jun 23, 05:37 PM (IST)

    5' Penalty! Hazard is brought down inside the box and the referee points to the penalty spot. The Tunisia players are protesting that it was outside the box but a quick VAR check confirms that it was the right decision. 

  • Jun 23, 05:36 PM (IST)

    3' Close! That was bad defending from Tunisia. A ball through the middle gives Lukaku something to chase. The goalkeeper hesitates which lets Lukaku get really close to the ball. Mustapha eventually comes out and clears at the last moment. 

  • Jun 23, 05:31 PM (IST)

    1' Hazard is pulled to the ground and Belgium win the first free-kick. De Bruyne plays it into the area but Mustapha comfortably collects it. 

  • Jun 23, 05:30 PM (IST)

    Kick-off! Belgium playing in yellow and black get us on the way. Tunisia are playing in their traditional all red colours. 

  • Jun 23, 05:27 PM (IST)

    The national anthems are done and the players are taking their positions on the pitch. We're just moments away from kick-off! 

  • Jun 23, 05:24 PM (IST)

    Belgium could qualify to the next round with a win against Tunisia today. While Tunisia are fighting to escape elimination which will be guaranteed with a defeat.

  • Jun 23, 05:23 PM (IST)

    The players are lined up in the tunnel and waiting to hit the pitch. 

  • Jun 23, 05:17 PM (IST)
  • Jun 23, 05:15 PM (IST)

    There are no changes made to the Belgium side that comprehensively beat Panama 3-0 in their opening game. 
     

    Tunisia were unlucky to concede a late winner against England. They have two changes made to that side with Ben Mustapha replacing injured goalkeeper Mouez Hassen who left the pitch in tears against England. Also, Khaoui comes in for Sliti. 

  • Jun 23, 05:11 PM (IST)

    This is surely one lethal Belgium side that Tunisia are up against today. Can they save their World Cup campaign against such a formidable force? 

  • Jun 23, 05:10 PM (IST)
  • Jun 23, 05:08 PM (IST)

    Did you miss the action from yesterday's games at the FIFA World Cup 2018? Worry not we've got you covered. To catch up on all the excitement click here

  • Jun 23, 05:05 PM (IST)
  • Jun 23, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Starting line-up:

    Belgium - Courtois, Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen, Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco, Mertens, Lukaku, Eden Hazard.

    Tunisia - Ben Mustapha, Bronn, Syam Ben Youssef, Meriah, Maaloul, Khaoui, Skhiri, Sassi, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Khazri, Badri.

  • Jun 23, 05:02 PM (IST)
  • Jun 23, 04:57 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group G encounter between Belgium and Tunisia at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow. 

