BEL vs TUN FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Lukaku and Hazard to start for Belgium

Live now
Jun 23, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
6' Goal! Hazard (Bel): Belgium 1 - 0 Tunisia
Starting line-up
6' Goal! Hazard (Bel): Belgium 1 - 0 Tunisia
5' Penalty! Hazard is brought down inside the box and the referee points to the penalty spot. The Tunisia players are protesting that it was outside the box but a quick VAR check confirms that it was the right decision.
3' Close! That was bad defending from Tunisia. A ball through the middle gives Lukaku something to chase. The goalkeeper hesitates which lets Lukaku get really close to the ball. Mustapha eventually comes out and clears at the last moment.
1' Hazard is pulled to the ground and Belgium win the first free-kick. De Bruyne plays it into the area but Mustapha comfortably collects it.
Kick-off! Belgium playing in yellow and black get us on the way. Tunisia are playing in their traditional all red colours.
The national anthems are done and the players are taking their positions on the pitch. We're just moments away from kick-off!
Belgium could qualify to the next round with a win against Tunisia today. While Tunisia are fighting to escape elimination which will be guaranteed with a defeat.
The players are lined up in the tunnel and waiting to hit the pitch.
There are no changes made to the Belgium side that comprehensively beat Panama 3-0 in their opening game.
Tunisia were unlucky to concede a late winner against England. They have two changes made to that side with Ben Mustapha replacing injured goalkeeper Mouez Hassen who left the pitch in tears against England. Also, Khaoui comes in for Sliti.
This is surely one lethal Belgium side that Tunisia are up against today. Can they save their World Cup campaign against such a formidable force?
Did you miss the action from yesterday's games at the FIFA World Cup 2018? Worry not we've got you covered. To catch up on all the excitement click here.
Catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo's top moments as the leading scorer
With four goals to his name from just two games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo is currently the top scorer of the tournament.
Starting line-up:
Belgium - Courtois, Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen, Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco, Mertens, Lukaku, Eden Hazard.
Tunisia - Ben Mustapha, Bronn, Syam Ben Youssef, Meriah, Maaloul, Khaoui, Skhiri, Sassi, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Khazri, Badri.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group G encounter between Belgium and Tunisia at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow.