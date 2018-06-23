BEL vs TUN FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Belgium hand Tunisia a 5-2 drubbing

Live now
Jun 23, 2018 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
90' + 3' Goal!!! Khazri (Tun): Belgium 5 - 2 Tunisia
90' Goal!! Batshuayi (Bel): Belgium 5 - 1 Tunisia
85' Substitution - Belgium: Mertens - out ; Tielemans - in
67' Substitution - Belgium: Hazard - out ; Batshuayi - in
59' Substitution - Tunisia: Sassi - out ; Sliti - in
58' Substitution - Belgium: Lukaku - out ; Fellaini - in
51' Goal!!! Hazard (Bel): Belgium 4 - 1 Tunisia
45' + 3' Goal!!! Lukaku (Bel): Belgium 3 - 1 Tunisia
40' Substitution - Tunisia: Ben Youssef - out ; Alounane - in
24' Substitution - Tunisia: Bronn - out ; Naguez - in
18' Goal! Bronn (Tun): Belgium 2 - 1 Tunisia
16' Goal! Lukaku (Bel): Belgium 2 - 0 Tunisia
6' Goal! Hazard (Bel): Belgium 1 - 0 Tunisia
Starting line-up
That's it from us folks. Join us as we bring you all the live action from the Group F encounter between Mexico and South Korea at the Rostov Arena. Find all the live updates from that game here.
Full time! The referee finally signals the end of this goal fest. Belgium secure progression into the last-16 as Tunisia are out of the World Cup unless Panama are able to comprehensively beat England tomorrow.
90' + 3' Naguez dribbles towards the byline and cuts the ball back for Khazri who spins and fires in a late consolation goal for Tunisia. What a game this has been, that's the seventh goal scored so far.
90' + 3' Goal!!! Khazri (Tun): Belgium 5 - 2 Tunisia
90' Four minutes added on! Tunisia have four more minutes but it'll have to be spent keeping this lethal Belgium side at bay.
90' Finally Batshuayi has his goal. Tielemans curls in a cross from the right and Batshuayi slides in and guides the ball past Mustapha into the bottom right corner. Belgium are being relentless here.
90' Goal!! Batshuayi (Bel): Belgium 5 - 1 Tunisia
89' Meunier races down the right but his cross is deflected out for a corner. Nothing comes off the corner as Tunisia clear it away.
85' Substitution - Belgium: Mertens - out ; Tielemans - in
82' Another miss! Batshuayi should've had a hat-trick by now. De Bruyne does brilliantly to work his way down the left before placing the ball on a platter for Batshuayi with a pin-point cross. The striker connects from 10 yards out but Mustapha does well to claw it away. In truth that was an excellent save by the Tunisian keeper.
79' Hits the crossbar! De Bruyne starts the move on the right before setting up Carrasco who fires a low drive towards the keeper. Mustapha spills the shot and Batshuayi smashes it off the crossbar from just 5 yards out. What a horrible miss that was.
76' Off the line! Batshuayi is played through by Carrasco and he rounds Mustapha on the left. He tries to guide the ball into the net from a tight angle but Meriah gets back behind his keeper to clear the ball off the line. That so easily could've been 5 - 1 to Belgium.
74' De Bruyne slips a perfect ball through the middle and Batshuayi looks set to latch onto it but Mustapha comes racing out of his area and intercepts the ball with his chest. Belgium thinks it's handball but the game goes on.
72' There is a stop in the play as Vertonghen and Sliti clash heads. The Tunisian man seems unaffected but Vertonghen is a bit groggy here.
70' Offside! Mertens tries to play Batshuayi through with a ball over the top but the striker is just half-a-yard offside. Mertens is playing the role just behind the striker now and will be looking to release the pacy striker whenever he gets an opportunity.
68' Looks like there won't be any hat-trick hero today as Hazard is taken off for Batshuayi. Tunisia continue to attack with khaoui firing a shot over from inside the area.
67' Substitution - Belgium: Hazard - out ; Batshuayi - in
66' Despite the bright sunshine in Moscow we have a shower of rain falling down on the pitch. Tunisia continues to push forward but need to be wary of Belgium on the counter attack.
65' Shot! Hazard is hungry to collect a hat-trick here. He lets one fly from 25 yards out but it's well wide.
61' Close! Belgium hit Tunisia on the counter once again and Hazard finds Carrasco with a deft back-heel. The winger cuts in the left and curls one in with his right foot which sails just inches wide of the far post.
60' So there won't be any opportunity for Lukaku to complete his hat-trick as he makes way for Fellaini. Tunisia make their final change too bringing on Sliti for Sassi. You somehow get the feeling that there is still more to come from this game.
59' Substitution - Tunisia: Sassi - out ; Sliti - in
58' Substitution - Belgium: Lukaku - out ; Fellaini - in
56' Belgium aren't ready to settle for this scoreline as they continue to come pouring forward. Carrasco finds himself in space down the left but his cross is blocked and goes out for a corner.
51' De Bruyne bursts forward with the ball from deep inside his own half. He releaes Hazard who gets the better of Benalouane with a quick burst of pace. He then gets around the keeper Mustapha with a deft touch before slotting the ball into an empty net.
51' Goal!!! Hazard (Bel): Belgium 4 - 1 Tunisia