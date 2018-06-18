App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 18, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEL vs PAN FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Spirited Panama keep Belgium at bay

Catch all the latest updates of the Group G encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Belgium and Panama at the Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi.

highlights

  • Jun 18, 09:47 PM (IST)

    57' - Goroy gets booked for mouthing off to the referee over a free-kick to Beligum outside the Panama box, which he does not agree with. 

  • Jun 18, 09:46 PM (IST)

    56' - Cooper holds off two Belgian players to win a throw in. Murillo takes it quickly and tries to move the game further up, but Belgian win a free kick. 

  • Jun 18, 09:45 PM (IST)

    54' - ALMOST!!! Davis and Rodriguez exchange passes and work out a wonderful move to pass to Murillo who timed his run beautifully, but was thwarted by Courtois. Vertonghen is furious with his team-mates. The resulting corner has been taken again. But it amounts to nothing as Rodriguez heads wide. 

  • Jun 18, 09:43 PM (IST)

    53' - Panama free kick in the middle of the park. The Panama manager, known his confrontational attitude, seems to be having some argument with the fourth referee.  

  • Jun 18, 09:41 PM (IST)

    52' - Belgium free kick in a position that De Bruyne would relish. He is standing over it. The shot is too high, and too wide, as his attempt to aim for top corner fails. 

  • Jun 18, 09:40 PM (IST)

    51' - Carrasco fouled from behind by Murillo and the referee is forced to bring out the yellow card again. 

  • Jun 18, 09:39 PM (IST)

    49' - The freekick is easily taken care of by the Panama defense and they try to mount a counter, but Belgium deal with it easily. 

  • Jun 18, 09:38 PM (IST)

    48' - Panama try to fight back, but Hazard manages to drive forward. He is fouled by Cooper. Yellow card for Cooper. Belgium freekick. 

  • Jun 18, 09:37 PM (IST)

    47' - GOAL!!! Dries Mertens hits a beautiful volley from the left edge of the Panama box. This time Penedo cannot save the Panama team. 

  • Jun 18, 09:36 PM (IST)

    47' - De Bruyne's freekick dip too early and disappoints as Peres heads it away. 

  • Jun 18, 09:35 PM (IST)

    46' - And away we go as Lukaku passes to Witsel. Belgium have been unable to go past the Panama keeper, Penedo, despite all the possession. meanwhile, Davis catches Mertens. Belgium freekick. 

  • Jun 18, 09:34 PM (IST)

    Hernan Gomez, Panama manager, with a few last minute instructions for his players. 

  • Jun 18, 09:33 PM (IST)

    We are about to begin with the second half. So far, no report of any big changes from either side. Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Sochi is electric. 

  • Jun 18, 09:22 PM (IST)

    HALF-TIME:  Belgium have heavily tested the World Cup debutants thus far, but Panama have been wonderful in holding them off. The fans who have come in support of the team have already had more than their fair share of reasons to be loud and proud. Belgium's Roberto Martinez must find a solution for his charges to capitalize on any opportunity they create next, if they have to avoid any embarrassment. 

  • Jun 18, 09:18 PM (IST)

    45+2' -  Barcenas is shown a yellow card for a foul. Meanwhile Hazard drives froward from a pass by Witsel. He tries to cut through the defense, but is intercepted. De Bruyne picks up the ball in the middle and look about for a better option. 

  • Jun 18, 09:16 PM (IST)

    45' - Murillo drives forward after intercepting a Belgian attack, but it fouled by Hazard in the mid. 2 minutes added on. 

  • Jun 18, 09:15 PM (IST)

    44' - Murillo passes forward to Peres who is in a good position, but the pass is too strong and Courtois picks it up. 

  • Jun 18, 09:14 PM (IST)

    43'- Peres presses Meunier. Belgium get a throw in. But Panama forward pressing tells you all you need to know about Panama's mentality. They are giving no quarter. 

  • Jun 18, 09:14 PM (IST)

    43'- Peres presses Meunier. Belgium get a throw in. But Panama forward pressing tells you all you need to know about Panama's mentality. They are giving no quarter. 

  • Jun 18, 09:13 PM (IST)

    42' - Panama's supporters have been getting louder by the minute, and they've had every reason to do so judging by the game so far. Rodriguez, Gomez and Peres pass the ball around outside the Belgian box. Cooper shoots!! But his effort is too high. 

  • Jun 18, 09:11 PM (IST)

    40' - Lukaku gets a beautiful pass from the mid-field but is thwarted by the keeper. Belgium get a freekick for a foul on Hazard. De Bruyne takes. Mertens on the volley!!!!! Misses!!

  • Jun 18, 09:10 PM (IST)

    39' - Belgium corner kick becomes an attacking opportunity for Panama as they race forward. But they are denied by Carrasco who gives them a corner. 

  • Jun 18, 09:09 PM (IST)

    38' - Hazard picks up a pass from Meunier and drives forward. He shoots. But Penedo rescues Belgium once again. 

  • Jun 18, 09:08 PM (IST)

    37' - Lukaku cuts a frustrating figure as he does not seem to be getting much precision in service. 

  • Jun 18, 09:05 PM (IST)

    34' - Peres, known as Mighty Mouse, brings down Witsel in the middle of the park. The Belgian take it short, but Panama steal the ball and drive forward. They have corner. Meanwhile, Alderweireld and Vertonghen seem to be arguing about how that situation came to be. 

  • Jun 18, 09:03 PM (IST)

    32'-  Goroy intercepts a poor pass from the Belgians and tries to drive forward, but he is eased off the ball, partly by his own uncontrolled momentum. 

  • Jun 18, 09:02 PM (IST)

    31' - Another corner for Belgium - their 6th so far.And it goes to waste as Panama clear it. 

  • Jun 18, 09:01 PM (IST)

    30'- The corner proves to be without a result for Belgium. Cooper returns to the pitch. Meanwhile, the Belgian defenders seem to be passing the ball around in the middle of the park, as they try to build up play. Courtois stands untested so far. 

  • Jun 18, 09:00 PM (IST)

    28' - De Bruyne's freekick hits Cooper, part of the two-man wall,  square in the face. The ball is out for a corner. Cooper walks out with the physios for treatment. Panama fans are getting louder by the minute. 

  • Jun 18, 08:58 PM (IST)

    27' - Hazard fouled outside of the Penalty area, down the Belgian left flank by Murillo. De Bruyne stands over the freekick. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.