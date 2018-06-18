BEL vs PAN FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Spirited Panama keep Belgium at bay

Live now
Jun 18, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
57' - Goroy gets booked for mouthing off to the referee over a free-kick to Beligum outside the Panama box, which he does not agree with.
51' - Carrasco fouled from behind by Murillo and the referee is forced to bring out the yellow card again.
48' - Panama try to fight back, but Hazard manages to drive forward. He is fouled by Cooper. Yellow card for Cooper. Belgium freekick.
47' - GOAL!!! Dries Mertens hits a beautiful volley from the left edge of the Panama box. This time Penedo cannot save the Panama team.
45+2' - Barcenas is shown a yellow card for a foul. Meanwhile Hazard drives froward from a pass by Witsel. He tries to cut through the defense, but is intercepted. De Bruyne picks up the ball in the middle and look about for a better option.
18' - Belgium have a corner as Mertens goes down while trying to set Meunier free. Meanwhile, Davis is shown a yellow card for the the challenge on Mertens.
14' - First booking of the game goes to Meunier of Belgium as he knocks down Rodriguez while vying for an aerial ball. Davis takes the resultant free-kick, but fails to impress.
56' - Cooper holds off two Belgian players to win a throw in. Murillo takes it quickly and tries to move the game further up, but Belgian win a free kick.
54' - ALMOST!!! Davis and Rodriguez exchange passes and work out a wonderful move to pass to Murillo who timed his run beautifully, but was thwarted by Courtois. Vertonghen is furious with his team-mates. The resulting corner has been taken again. But it amounts to nothing as Rodriguez heads wide.
53' - Panama free kick in the middle of the park. The Panama manager, known his confrontational attitude, seems to be having some argument with the fourth referee.
52' - Belgium free kick in a position that De Bruyne would relish. He is standing over it. The shot is too high, and too wide, as his attempt to aim for top corner fails.
49' - The freekick is easily taken care of by the Panama defense and they try to mount a counter, but Belgium deal with it easily.
47' - De Bruyne's freekick dip too early and disappoints as Peres heads it away.
46' - And away we go as Lukaku passes to Witsel. Belgium have been unable to go past the Panama keeper, Penedo, despite all the possession. meanwhile, Davis catches Mertens. Belgium freekick.
Hernan Gomez, Panama manager, with a few last minute instructions for his players.
We are about to begin with the second half. So far, no report of any big changes from either side. Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Sochi is electric.
HALF-TIME: Belgium have heavily tested the World Cup debutants thus far, but Panama have been wonderful in holding them off. The fans who have come in support of the team have already had more than their fair share of reasons to be loud and proud. Belgium's Roberto Martinez must find a solution for his charges to capitalize on any opportunity they create next, if they have to avoid any embarrassment.
45' - Murillo drives forward after intercepting a Belgian attack, but it fouled by Hazard in the mid. 2 minutes added on.
44' - Murillo passes forward to Peres who is in a good position, but the pass is too strong and Courtois picks it up.
43'- Peres presses Meunier. Belgium get a throw in. But Panama forward pressing tells you all you need to know about Panama's mentality. They are giving no quarter.
42' - Panama's supporters have been getting louder by the minute, and they've had every reason to do so judging by the game so far. Rodriguez, Gomez and Peres pass the ball around outside the Belgian box. Cooper shoots!! But his effort is too high.
40' - Lukaku gets a beautiful pass from the mid-field but is thwarted by the keeper. Belgium get a freekick for a foul on Hazard. De Bruyne takes. Mertens on the volley!!!!! Misses!!
39' - Belgium corner kick becomes an attacking opportunity for Panama as they race forward. But they are denied by Carrasco who gives them a corner.
38' - Hazard picks up a pass from Meunier and drives forward. He shoots. But Penedo rescues Belgium once again.
37' - Lukaku cuts a frustrating figure as he does not seem to be getting much precision in service.
34' - Peres, known as Mighty Mouse, brings down Witsel in the middle of the park. The Belgian take it short, but Panama steal the ball and drive forward. They have corner. Meanwhile, Alderweireld and Vertonghen seem to be arguing about how that situation came to be.
32'- Goroy intercepts a poor pass from the Belgians and tries to drive forward, but he is eased off the ball, partly by his own uncontrolled momentum.
31' - Another corner for Belgium - their 6th so far.And it goes to waste as Panama clear it.
30'- The corner proves to be without a result for Belgium. Cooper returns to the pitch. Meanwhile, the Belgian defenders seem to be passing the ball around in the middle of the park, as they try to build up play. Courtois stands untested so far.
28' - De Bruyne's freekick hits Cooper, part of the two-man wall, square in the face. The ball is out for a corner. Cooper walks out with the physios for treatment. Panama fans are getting louder by the minute.
27' - Hazard fouled outside of the Penalty area, down the Belgian left flank by Murillo. De Bruyne stands over the freekick.