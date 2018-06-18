BEL vs PAN FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Lukaku, Mertens prove too good for spirited Panama

Live now
Jun 18, 2018 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
90' - Nacer Chadli comes on for Belgium in place of Witsel.
88' - De Bruyne fouls Tejada and gets a yellow card. free kick to Panama.
83' - Thorgan Hazard comes on for Dries Mertens, who goes out to a round of applause by the Belgium supporters. Gomez re-enters the pitch after going down.
75' - LUKAKU SCORES AGAIN!!!!! Witsel's ball forward releases Hazard, who drives ahead and passes to Lukaku in acres of space. The keeper charges forward but Lukaku finishes off with a typical scorer's panache.
3-0 to Belgium
74' - Cooper shows some intent as he charges at Courtois who spends too much time pondering over the ball. Meanwhile, substitution for Belgium as Dembele comes on for Carrasco.
73' - Panama substitution: Blas Peres comes off for Tejada. Both men are joint top scores for Panama.
70' - De Bruyne and company engage in some wonderful footwork to carve out a chance for Lukaku, who heads in the pass in. VAR confirms that it was not an offside. The goal stands.
70' - LUKAKU SCORES!!!
63' - Double change for Panama.
Gabriel Torres on for Barcenas, and Diaz on for Rodriguez.
59' - Barcenas's pass up forward goes outside, as Cooper lies down on the ground. The referee books Vertonghen for that challenge on the stricken man.
57' - Goroy gets booked for mouthing off to the referee over a free-kick to Beligum outside the Panama box, which he does not agree with.
51' - Carrasco fouled from behind by Murillo and the referee is forced to bring out the yellow card again.
48' - Panama try to fight back, but Hazard manages to drive forward. He is fouled by Cooper. Yellow card for Cooper. Belgium freekick.
47' - GOAL!!! Dries Mertens hits a beautiful volley from the left edge of the Panama box. This time Penedo cannot save the Panama team.
45+2' - Barcenas is shown a yellow card for a foul. Meanwhile Hazard drives froward from a pass by Witsel. He tries to cut through the defense, but is intercepted. De Bruyne picks up the ball in the middle and look about for a better option.
18' - Belgium have a corner as Mertens goes down while trying to set Meunier free. Meanwhile, Davis is shown a yellow card for the the challenge on Mertens.
14' - First booking of the game goes to Meunier of Belgium as he knocks down Rodriguez while vying for an aerial ball. Davis takes the resultant free-kick, but fails to impress.
And that's the end of our coverage of this exciting game between Belgium and Panama.
FULL-TIME: Panama's World Cup debut ends in defeat, but they have nothing to be ashamed of. They not only held their own against a strong Belgium side, but also threatened to break though on certain occasions.
Belgium meanwhile, despite frustrations in the first half, managed to find an incisive edge in the second.
3-0 victory to Belgium.
90+4' - And the referee finally blows the whistle to end the game.
90+4' - Panama continue to crowd the Belgium box and keep going in. But the Belgians are holding on to their clean sheet.
90+3' - Casual long shot towards goal, and Courtois is almost caught out of his position, but manages to save it. Referee had, howevere blown the whistle already so Cooper could get some treatment.
90+3' - Cooper goes down with a cramp.
90+2' - Chadli tries to cut in against the Panama defenders, but his touch is too heavy and he loses the ball.
90+1' - Belgium corner headed away by Torres, and Panama look to break, but they are stopped just outside the opposition's box. 4 minuts added on.
89' - Escobar shoots low, and with some force. But Courtois had a clear view of it all and copped it up easily.
87' - Escobar, Torres and Goroy keep the game moving forward for Panama, and Murillo sends in the a ball across the Belgian box for Tejada, but it goes out.
86' - Diaz almost had a chance for Panama, but was blocked by Courtois just in time. But the linesman had already raised his flag. Questionable decision with the offside though. A collective roar went up in the stadium as anticipation built up with that move.
82' - Thorgan Hazard coming for Dries Mertens. But Mertens is ignoring it to fancy his chances on the free kick. Martinez holds the change. Hazard;'s kick goes into the wall and out. panama have a man down.
81' - Foul on Mertens outside the Panama box. Free kick to Belgium.
80' - Panama are not giving up and they keep turning forward every chance they get. This is quickly turning into a back and forth to delight every neutral fan.
79' - ALMOST THERE!!! Tejada throws himself at Davis's ball into the Belgium box, but it remains, at best, half a chance. And it goes past Courtois's goal without any danger.
77' - Hazard is in space and charging at the Panama goal. But he loses the ball in the box as there is nobody to support him. Belgium now fancy they can get more. As for Lukaku, no Belgian has ever scored a World-Cup hat trick, so he will be keeping his eyes open for another chance.
72' - Panama try to get up the pitch, but Courtois easily catches the ball played into the box.
69' - ball played in from the right to Lukaku in the box, but Penedo punches it clear.
67' - Mertens's pass is sloppy and picked up by Davis, but he slides in to intercept the Panama man's pass.
66' - Belgium are stuck in the mid-field, passing the ball around. An attempt to switch play to the far side results in a throw in for Panama.
65' - De Bruyne hits it straight into the wall. Meunier tries to gather it but manages to win the throw in under pressure.
64' - Fellaini has been set out to warm-up. Meanwhile, Hazard gets pulled back by Goroy outside th Panama box. Another free kick to Belgium.