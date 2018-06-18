App
Jun 18, 2018 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEL vs PAN FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Lukaku, Mertens prove too good for spirited Panama

Catch all the highlights of the Group G encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Belgium and Panama at the Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi.

highlights

  • Jun 18, 10:28 PM (IST)

    And that's the end of our coverage of this exciting game between Belgium and Panama. 

  • Jun 18, 10:27 PM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: Panama's World Cup debut ends in defeat, but they have nothing to be ashamed of. They not only held their own against a strong Belgium side, but also threatened to break though on certain occasions. 

    Belgium meanwhile, despite frustrations in the first half, managed to find an incisive edge in the second. 

    3-0 victory to Belgium

  • Jun 18, 10:25 PM (IST)

    90+4' - And the referee finally blows the whistle to end the game. 

  • Jun 18, 10:24 PM (IST)

    90+4' - Panama continue to crowd the Belgium box and keep going in. But the Belgians are holding on to their clean sheet. 

  • Jun 18, 10:23 PM (IST)

    90+3' - Casual long shot towards goal, and Courtois is almost caught out of his position, but manages to save it. Referee had, howevere blown the whistle already so Cooper could get some treatment.  

  • Jun 18, 10:22 PM (IST)

    90+3' - Cooper goes down with a cramp. 

  • Jun 18, 10:21 PM (IST)

    90+2' - Chadli tries to cut in against the Panama defenders, but his touch is too heavy and he loses the ball.

  • Jun 18, 10:20 PM (IST)

    90+1' - Belgium corner headed away by Torres, and Panama look to break, but they are stopped just outside the opposition's box. 4 minuts added on. 

  • Jun 18, 10:19 PM (IST)

    90' - Nacer Chadli comes on for Belgium in place of Witsel. 

  • Jun 18, 10:18 PM (IST)

    89' - Escobar shoots low, and with some force. But Courtois had a clear view of it all and copped it up easily. 

  • Jun 18, 10:18 PM (IST)

    88' - De Bruyne fouls Tejada and gets a yellow card. free kick to Panama. 

  • Jun 18, 10:17 PM (IST)

    87' - Escobar, Torres and Goroy keep the game moving forward for Panama, and Murillo sends in the a ball across the Belgian box for Tejada, but it goes out. 

  • Jun 18, 10:16 PM (IST)

    86' - Diaz almost had a chance for Panama, but was blocked by Courtois just in time. But the linesman had already raised his flag. Questionable decision with the offside though. A collective roar went up in the stadium as anticipation built up with that move. 

  • Jun 18, 10:13 PM (IST)

    83' - Thorgan Hazard comes on for Dries Mertens, who goes out to a round of applause by the Belgium supporters. Gomez re-enters the pitch after going down. 

  • Jun 18, 10:12 PM (IST)

    82' - Thorgan Hazard coming for Dries Mertens. But Mertens is ignoring it to fancy his chances on the free kick. Martinez holds the change. Hazard;'s kick goes into the wall and out. panama have a man down. 

  • Jun 18, 10:11 PM (IST)

    81' - Foul on Mertens outside the Panama box. Free kick to Belgium. 

  • Jun 18, 10:10 PM (IST)

    80' - Panama are not giving up and they keep turning forward every chance they get. This is quickly turning into a back and forth to delight every neutral fan. 

  • Jun 18, 10:08 PM (IST)

    79' - ALMOST THERE!!! Tejada throws himself at Davis's ball into the Belgium box, but it remains, at best, half a chance. And it goes past Courtois's goal without any danger. 

  • Jun 18, 10:07 PM (IST)

    77' - Hazard is in space and charging at the Panama goal. But he loses the ball in the box as there is nobody to support him. Belgium now fancy they can get more. As for Lukaku, no Belgian has ever scored a World-Cup hat trick, so he will be keeping his eyes open for another chance. 

  • Jun 18, 10:06 PM (IST)

    75' - LUKAKU SCORES AGAIN!!!!! Witsel's ball forward releases Hazard, who drives ahead and passes to Lukaku in acres of space. The keeper charges forward but Lukaku finishes off with a typical scorer's panache. 

    3-0 to Belgium

  • Jun 18, 10:04 PM (IST)

    74' - Cooper shows some intent as he charges at Courtois who spends too much time pondering over the ball. Meanwhile, substitution for Belgium as Dembele comes on for Carrasco. 

  • Jun 18, 10:03 PM (IST)

    73' - Panama substitution: Blas Peres comes off for Tejada. Both men are joint top scores for Panama. 

  • Jun 18, 10:01 PM (IST)

    72' - Panama try to get up the pitch, but Courtois easily catches the ball played into the box. 

  • Jun 18, 09:59 PM (IST)

    70' - De Bruyne and company engage in some wonderful footwork to carve out a chance for Lukaku, who heads in the pass in. VAR confirms that it was not an offside. The goal stands. 

  • Jun 18, 09:58 PM (IST)

    70' - LUKAKU SCORES!!! 

  • Jun 18, 09:57 PM (IST)

    69' - ball played in from the right to Lukaku in the box, but Penedo punches it clear. 

  • Jun 18, 09:57 PM (IST)

    67'  - Mertens's pass is sloppy and picked up by Davis, but he slides in to intercept the Panama man's pass. 

  • Jun 18, 09:56 PM (IST)

    66' - Belgium are stuck in the mid-field, passing the ball around. An attempt to switch play to the far side results in a throw in for Panama. 

  • Jun 18, 09:55 PM (IST)

    65' - De Bruyne hits it straight into the wall. Meunier tries to gather it but manages to win the throw in under pressure. 

  • Jun 18, 09:54 PM (IST)

    64' - Fellaini has been set out to warm-up. Meanwhile, Hazard gets pulled back by Goroy outside th Panama box. Another free kick to Belgium. 

