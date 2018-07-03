BEL vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Belgium 0-2 Japan; Inui doubles Japan's lead within minutes!

Live now
Jul 03, 2018 12:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
40' Yellow Card for Shibasaki (JPN)
59' Japan are now controlling the pace of this game. And they try to get another goal with a cross into the box, but Witsel heads it out for a Japanese corner.
67' Belgium build something up and Carasco sees an opening. His shot though, goes too high.
55' Belgium are in shock. The Belgian fans are in shock. And Japan still keep coming!
52' WHAT A SHOT! Kagawa picked up the ball right outside the Belgian box and passed to Inui who was calmly standing behind him. Without a second though, Inui unleashed a bullet of a shot and Courtois did not see that coming!
52' GOAL! Inui (JPN)
Belgium 0-2 Japan
52' Japan are now looking more threatening on the counter now than they did in the first half.
49' Haraguchi made a lung busting run to meet Shibasaki's pass from the Japanese half. Vertonghen didn't stop the ball as he missed Haraguchi's run. The Japanese player calmly slotted the ball into the far post and Courtois could do nothing about it.
49' MISS! Hazard almost bagged Belgium's equaliser, but his shot struck the post.
48' GOAL! Haraguchi (JPN)
Belgium 0-1 Japan
46' Second half begins.
The teams are now back on the pitch for the second half. Will we get to see a winning goal here, or will this lead to another extra time and penalties fixture?
Half-time: The referee finally blows his whistle as half-time commences with a 0-0 scoreline.
45+1' Mertens took a shot on the Japanese goal, but Kawashima makes an easy save.
45' 1 minute added on.
44' ALMOST! Japan's defence quickly switched into a counter. Inui found Nagatomo on the far side. The wing-back managed to pass to Osako. But the striker's soft touch wasn't strong enough to best Courtois. In fact, Courtois was almost his own biggest enemy as he mis-handled the ball and it continued to roll towards the Belgian goal. He managed to recover in time.
42' Nagatomo took a crucial defensive header to deny Meunier from getting on the end of a cross at the far post of the Japanese goal.
41' De Bruyne's free kick amounts to nothing. Belgium try to create something from open play, but Japan seem to be holding them off so far.
40' Shibasaki's tackle on Hazard earned him a booking. Hazard had been on the counter after a good ball from Mertens set him free.
40' Yellow Card for Shibasaki (JPN)
38' Shoji does well to hold off Lukaku and prevents him from getting to the long ball sent in. But he concedes a corner.
37' Hazard and Witsel both have their shots blocked one after the other, as the Japanese defence holds firm.
35' Brilliant counter from Japan. Belgium were stretched for a moment. The Europeans seem to be using their physical advantage well in defence so far.
34' Great pass from Kagawa to send release Sakai on a run. But Courtois gets to it quickly.
31' ALMOST!. Some good work by Inui and Nagatomo sets Osako up for an attempt at the Belgian goal. Osako's header is caught by Courtois, however.