you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Jul 03, 2018 12:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEL vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Belgium 0-2 Japan; Inui doubles Japan's lead within minutes!

Catch all the live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan from the Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don.

highlights

  • Jul 03, 12:47 AM (IST)

    59' Japan are now controlling the pace of this game. And they try to get another goal with a cross into the box, but Witsel heads it out for a Japanese corner. 

  • Jul 03, 12:46 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 12:45 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 12:44 AM (IST)

    67' Belgium build something up and Carasco sees an opening. His shot though, goes too high. 

  • Jul 03, 12:43 AM (IST)

    55' Belgium are in shock. The Belgian fans are in shock. And Japan still keep coming! 

  • Jul 03, 12:41 AM (IST)

    52' WHAT A SHOT! Kagawa picked up the ball right outside the Belgian box and passed to Inui who was calmly standing behind him. Without a second though, Inui unleashed a bullet of a shot and Courtois did not see that coming! 

  • Jul 03, 12:40 AM (IST)

    52' GOAL! Inui (JPN)

    Belgium 0-2 Japan

  • Jul 03, 12:39 AM (IST)

    52' Japan are now looking more threatening on the counter now than they did in the first half. 

  • Jul 03, 12:39 AM (IST)

    49' Haraguchi made a lung busting run to meet Shibasaki's pass from the Japanese half. Vertonghen didn't stop the ball as he missed Haraguchi's run. The Japanese player calmly slotted the ball into the far post and Courtois could do nothing about it. 

  • Jul 03, 12:37 AM (IST)

    49' MISS! Hazard almost bagged Belgium's equaliser, but his shot struck the post. 

  • Jul 03, 12:36 AM (IST)

    48' GOAL! Haraguchi (JPN)

    Belgium 0-1 Japan

  • Jul 03, 12:34 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 12:33 AM (IST)

    46' Second half begins. 

  • Jul 03, 12:33 AM (IST)

    The teams are now back on the pitch for the second half. Will we get to see a winning goal here, or will this lead to another extra time and penalties fixture?

  • Jul 03, 12:30 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 12:25 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 12:20 AM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 12:17 AM (IST)

    Half-time: The referee finally blows his whistle as half-time commences with a 0-0 scoreline. 

  • Jul 03, 12:16 AM (IST)

    45+1' Mertens took a shot on the Japanese goal, but Kawashima makes an easy save. 

  • Jul 03, 12:16 AM (IST)

    45' 1 minute added on. 

  • Jul 03, 12:16 AM (IST)

    44' ALMOST! Japan's defence quickly switched into a counter. Inui found Nagatomo on the far side. The wing-back managed to pass to Osako. But the striker's soft touch wasn't strong enough to best Courtois. In fact, Courtois was almost his own biggest enemy as he mis-handled the ball and it continued to roll towards the Belgian goal. He managed to recover in time. 

  • Jul 03, 12:12 AM (IST)

    42' Nagatomo took a crucial defensive header to deny Meunier from getting on the end of a cross at the far post of the Japanese goal. 

  • Jul 03, 12:11 AM (IST)

    41' De Bruyne's free kick amounts to nothing. Belgium try to create something from open play, but Japan seem to be holding them off so far. 

  • Jul 03, 12:10 AM (IST)

    40' Shibasaki's tackle on Hazard earned him a booking. Hazard had been on the counter after a good ball from Mertens set him free. 

  • Jul 03, 12:09 AM (IST)

    40' Yellow Card for Shibasaki (JPN)

  • Jul 03, 12:08 AM (IST)

    38' Shoji does well to hold off Lukaku and prevents him from getting to the long ball sent in. But he concedes a corner. 

  • Jul 03, 12:06 AM (IST)

    37' Hazard and Witsel both have their shots blocked one after the other, as the Japanese defence holds firm. 

  • Jul 03, 12:06 AM (IST)

    35' Brilliant counter from Japan. Belgium were stretched for a moment. The Europeans seem to be using their physical advantage well in defence so far. 

  • Jul 03, 12:05 AM (IST)

    34' Great pass from Kagawa to send release Sakai on a run. But Courtois gets to it quickly. 

  • Jul 03, 12:01 AM (IST)

    31' ALMOST!. Some good work by Inui and Nagatomo sets Osako up for an attempt at the Belgian goal. Osako's header is caught by Courtois, however. 

