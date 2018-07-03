BEL vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Last-minute Chadli winner sees Belgium edge out Japan by 3-2

Live now
Jul 03, 2018 01:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
90+4' GOAL! Chadli (BEL)
Belgium 3-2 Japan
81' Substitution for Japan - Honda: In ; Shibasaki: Out
Yamaguchi: In ; Haraguchi: Out
74' GOAL! Fellaini (BEL)
Belgium 2-2 Japan
69' GOAL! Vertonghen (BEL)
Belgium 1-2 Japan
65' Substitution for Belgium - Chadli: In ; Carsaco: Out
Fellaini: In ; Mertens: Out
52' GOAL! Inui (JPN)
Belgium 0-2 Japan
48' GOAL! Haraguchi (JPN)
Belgium 0-1 Japan
40' Yellow Card for Shibasaki (JPN)
Well, Belgium will go on to meet Brazil in the quarterfinals! And that's it for our coverage of this game. Join us again tomorrow for the next round of fixtures!
FULL-TIME: And the referee blows the whistle! What an incredible game! Japan are heart-broken. They had the game in their control.
90+4' Courtois caught the Japanese corner delivery and sent it rolling to De Bruyne. The mid fielder advanced forward and sent the ball wide to Meunier, who crossed the ball into the box. Lukaku cleverly jumped over it and let it roll to Chadli who arrived at the far post and scored!
90+4' GOAL! Chadli (BEL)
Belgium 3-2 Japan
90+4' SAVE! Honda 's free kick dipped beautifully and Courtois had to stretch once more, to save it. Corner for Japan.
90+2' Japan have a free kick in a very promising position outside the Belgian box, due to a foul by Kompany. Honda seems to be standing over this. Will we see a winner here?
90+1' SAVE! Nagatomo's cross in meets Osako. But Courtois goes on a full stretch to save it. Corner for Japan.
4 minutes added on.
90' Vertonghen sends a long cross into the Japanese box. japan clear it easily though.
88' De Bruyne sent the ball wide to Meunier. But Meunier's cross is too high and wide. Lukaku clatters into Yoshida inside the box, inviting a foul for Japan.
87' Another save by Kawashima! This time, to deny Vertonghen, who took a shot from outside the box. This has become a very tense and nervy affair for both sides.
86' SAVES! Kawashima made two spectacular saves within a matter of seconds to deny Chadli and then Lukaku, both from point blank range!
84' ALMOST! Honda made a beautiful run to meet Kagawa's pass into the box. But Kompany got there just in time to block his effort. He really had to stretch though. The corner for Japan yields nothing and Belgium take possession.
83' Sakai got careless for a moment and missed the ball as it went out for a throw. Kagawa had been working the ball patiently till then, in search of an opening.
But Japan quickly steal the ball back from the Belgians.
81' Substitution for Japan - Honda: In ; Shibasaki: Out
Yamaguchi: In ; Haraguchi: Out
80' Corner for Belgium. And Japan's Shibasaki manages to head it out for another corner.
77' Japan are really threatening Belgium on the counter. Sakai managed to run past Chadli and feed a cross into the box for Osako. But Kagawa, who managed to get to the deflection, cannot find an opening.
76' Japan almost get something as they catch Belgium on the counter once again. The game has now gone up a notch! Edge-of-your-seat sort of stuf!
74' Fellaini leapt high to head in a cross after beating Hasebe to the ball.
74' GOAL! Fellaini (BEL)
Belgium 2-2 Japan
73' Belgium turn that japan corner into a quick counter thanks to Chadli's pace and persistence. De Bruyne tries to create a shooting chance. But it is deflected for a corner.
72' ALMOST! Inui released Nagatomo on the left flank. The wing back sent a cross in to Osako. Belgium defend it well however and manage to get a corner.
69' Japan fail to clear their lines from a corner, and Vertonghen takes a header from a very acute angle to send the ball dipping into the Japanese net, after Kawashima was caught off his line. What a header! This game is not over yet.
69' GOAL! Vertonghen (BEL)
Belgium 1-2 Japan
69' Great defending from Yoshida, as Lukaku got himself into the right position to meet a cross from wing. But Yoshida made a brilliant tackle to cut him off.
67' Meunier concedes a corner after Inui presses him. But the corner provides no threat for Belgium and Courtois can let the ball run out.
65' Substitution for Belgium - Chadli: In ; Carsaco: Out
Fellaini: In ; Mertens: Out
65' ALMOST! Kagawa and Sakai combined to almost make something happen. But Courtois stuck his leg out to block that move just in time.
64' Japan are on the counter again, with Kagawa and Inui combining to feed a cross to Osako.
64' Japan are on the counter again, with Kagawa and Inui combining to feed a cross to Osako.