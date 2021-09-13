MARKET NEWS

BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal says Virat Kholi to remain skipper across all formats

There were rumours that Kholi might lose his captaincy and Rohit Sharma could be asked to lead the limited-overs side if the team fails to win the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman in October-November this year.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on September 13 has lambasted reports suggesting Team India captain Virat Kohli would step down as skipper of the limited-overs format after the ICC T20 World Cup.

There were rumours that Kholi might lose his captaincy and Rohit Sharma could be asked to lead the limited-overs side if the team fails to win the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman in October-November this year.

However, speaking to news agency IANS, Dhumal has clarified that so such talks are in place.

"This is all rubbish. Nothing (as) such is happening. This is all what you guys (media) are talking about. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue (split captaincy)," Dhumal told IANS. "Virat will remain as the captain (of all formats)."

As Kholi has been unable to guide the team to victory in ICC events despite having some of the best bowlers and batters in the game, there were reports that suggested onus of leading the tea, in limited-overs cricket could fall on Sharma

Close

According to IANS, sources had said the BCCI top brass has been discussing the issue since India's loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in England, where they were reportedly unhappy with the Indian skipper's team selection. Kohli had played two spinners in seamer-friendly and overcast conditions during the WTC final.

But Dhumal clarified saying, "no such meeting took place."

(With inputs from IANS)
