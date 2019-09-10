BCCI partners with AIR for international and domestic games

The BCCI on September 10 announced a two-year radio rights arrangement with All India Radio (AIR) for live commentary of the national cricket team's international games at home as well as the domestic tournaments.

This initiative will offer millions of listeners across India the opportunity to follow cricket via live radio commentary.

The audio commentary will commence from the first game of India's upcoming T20 International series against South Africa in Dharamsala on September 15.

In addition to international matches, AIR will also provide coverage for the men's and women's domestic tournaments and matches. The two-year tenure starts from September 10, 2019, and runs till August 31, 2021.