BCCI mulling to move IPL 2022 to South Africa or Sri Lanka amidst rising COVID-19 cases in India

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League could be played in South Africa or Sri Lanka in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

India is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases and if things don’t improve in the coming months, the BCCI is mulling to move the cash-rich league to South Africa, where Team India is currently playing three-match Test series followed by as many ODIs, as a backup.

According to a report in Indian Express, the BCCI is extremely pleased with the arrangements of Cricket South Africa on the ongoing tour which is the key reason why the Indian cricket board is looking at the rainbow nation as a viable option, if they are not able to host the event in India. Earlier, South Africa hosted the T20 league in 2009 due to the elections in India.

Meanwhile, the report suggested that Sri Lanka is also part of Plan B for BCCI to host the cash-rich league. The upcoming season is expected to be the longest-ever with the addition of the two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

In the last two seasons (2021 partially), BCCI moved the tournament to the UAE after the rise in COVID-19 cases. However, the board is looking for a new country this time to host IPL.