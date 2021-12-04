MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

BCCI increases age limit for match officials, support staff to 65 years

Among other decisions, the Board has inducted Brijesh Patel and MKJ Majumdar in the IPL Governing Council.

PTI
December 04, 2021 / 06:30 PM IST
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

In a big relief to the scores of match officials and support staff who had to leave after reaching 60, the BCCI on Saturday increased their retirement age limit by five years. The BCCI took this decision during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.

"The age limit of match officials and support staff has been increased to 65 from 60 years subject to their fitness," the BCCI said in a statement after its 90th AGM. This will benefit several umpires, scorers, match referees.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 Omicron | Players' safety important, priority is for India-SA tour to happen: BCCI treasurer

"Now we have the guidelines, they will get five years' time for retirement," a Board official told PTI. At the AGM, many proposals have been passed for the development of cricket in northeastern states, Puducherry, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

"Each state association has been sanctioned Rs 10 crore and the stress would be on to develop indoor facility everywhere," the official said. Among other decisions, the Board has inducted Brijesh Patel and MKJ Majumdar in the IPL Governing Council.

Close

Related stories

"Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha (is there) as the representative of the Indian Cricketers Association in the IPL Governing Council," said the statement. The BCCI also announced the formation of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.
PTI
Tags: #BCCI #BCCI AGM #retirement age
first published: Dec 4, 2021 06:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.