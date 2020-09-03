172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|bcci-contingent-member-tests-positive-for-covid-19-ipl-source-5792581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

BCCI contingent member tests positive for COVID-19: IPL source

”There is one positive case in the BCCI contingent. I can’t tell you whether it’s from cricket operations team or the medical team. But testing is on and everyone else is healthy and asymptomatic,” a senior IPL official told.

PTI

A member of the BCCI contingent, which is here to oversee the conduct of IPL, has tested positive for COVID-19, a league source told PTI on Thursday. The event is scheduled to start on September 19.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 12:24 pm

