172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|bcci-apex-council-to-discuss-home-series-against-england-domestic-season-on-october-17-5942621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

BCCI apex council to discuss home series against England, domestic season on October 17

Board president Sourav Ganguly had said that the BCCI will do all it can to ensure that the home series against England remains in the country and domestic tournaments kick off at some point despite the fluid COVID-19 situation.

PTI

India’s home series against England will be up for discussion alongside the scheduling of the upcoming tour of Australia and the domestic season when the BCCI’s apex council holds an online meeting on October 17.

Board president Sourav Ganguly had said that the BCCI will do all it can to ensure that the home series against England remains in the country and domestic tournaments kick off at some point despite the fluid COVID-19 situation.

India’s COVID-19 case load is nearing 70 lakh and the death toll has surged beyond 1 lakh.

Close

England is scheduled to tour India next year between January and March for five Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

In view of the rising COVID cases in India, the UAE, which is currently hosting the IPL, had emerged as an alternative for the home series against England.

However, in the event India is able to host the England team, Mumbai could be the best option to create a bubble with three international venues – Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India and DY Patil Stadium.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure at the new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad is also an alternative the Board would like to explore.

As far as the domestic circuit is concerned, the BCCI had initially planned to start it with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from November 19, but there remains doubts due to the situation arising out of the pandemic.

Quite a few factors would have to be taken into consideration before going ahead with plans to start what could be a curtailed domestic season.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #BCCI #coronavirus #cricket #England #India #Sourav Ganguly #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.