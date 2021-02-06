Team India's cricket schedule between 2021-2023 revealed, check here

(File image: Reuters)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a schedule for cricket matches to be played by Team India from April 2021 to March 2023.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were a lot of cricket tournaments and series' that were postponed in the last 10 months. However, now, Virat Kohli's team is scheduled to play non-stop for nearly the next 15 months, until the T20 World Cup in Australia in the year 2022, according to a News18 report.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board confirmed the decision after announcing in July 2020 that the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, originally scheduled for October - November in 2020, would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been postponed to October – November 2022, with the final to be played on November 13 (Sunday), 2022.

The decision for Australia to host in 2022 meant that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India will take place as scheduled in the agreed window from October 17 to November 14, 2021.

The BCCI earlier announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secertary Jay Shah tweeted within minutes of each other to make the annoucement of a bonus.

"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," Ganguly tweeted.

"The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill," Shah tweeted minutes ahead of him.

In another post, Shah lauded the performances of India's young brigade in the absence of some key players due to injury.

Here is the full schedule of cricket matches played by Team India from April 2021 to March 2023: