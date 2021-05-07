MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

BCCI announces India squad for World Test Championship final, England Test series

The squad would include Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, Shubham Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli among others.

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST
The squad would include Rohit Sharma, Shubham Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli among others

The squad would include Rohit Sharma, Shubham Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli among others


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 7 announced a 20-member squad for the World Test Championship final. The same squad will play against England in the five-match Test series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the squads for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. The squad, which would be led by Virat Kohli, would include Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, Shubham Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, among others.

Notably, this selection will mark the comeback of fast bowler Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had been off international cricket for quite some time owing to their respective injuries.

Here's a full list of players who have been picked:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BCCI #cricket #India #Sports
first published: May 7, 2021 06:19 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.