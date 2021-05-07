BCCI announces India squad for World Test Championship final, England Test series

The squad would include Rohit Sharma, Shubham Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli among others

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 7 announced a 20-member squad for the World Test Championship final. The same squad will play against England in the five-match Test series.



The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the squads for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. The squad, which would be led by Virat Kohli, would include Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, Shubham Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, among others.

Notably, this selection will mark the comeback of fast bowler Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had been off international cricket for quite some time owing to their respective injuries.

Here's a full list of players who have been picked:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla