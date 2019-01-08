App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

BCCI announces cash awards for triumphant Team India members

Virat Kohli and Co. defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series Down Under, ending India's 71-year-old wait for the rare achievement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BCCI on January 8 announced cash awards of Rs 15 lakhs per match for each of the playing eleven that featured in India's maiden Test series win on Australian soil.

Virat Kohli and Co. defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series Down Under, ending India's 71-year-old wait for the rare achievement.

Congratulated the team, the BCCI also announced cash awards for all the reserve players, as well as the members of the support staff.

"The bonuses will be equivalent to the actual match-fee payable: which is INR 15 Lakhs per match for Playing XI and INR 7.5 Lakhs per match for the reserve players," the BCCI said in a release.

The coaches will be awarded with Rs 25 lakhs each, while the the non-coaching support staff will receive bonuses which will be equivalent to the pro-rata salary/professional fee.

India had won the first and third Test in Adelaide and Melbourne respectively, while the hosts emerged victorious in the second match in Perth. The fourth and final Test in Sydney ended in a draw due to inclement weather.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #India #Sports

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.