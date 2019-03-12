Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Champion League Preview: Team news, betting odds, where to watch

Moneycontrol News

Liverpool travel to Munich to face German Champions, Bayern Munich for the second leg of Round of 16 fixture on March 14. Much was expected from the first leg played at Anfield but it ended in a goalless draw.

The Reds were the finalist last season and if they hope to do better this time, they will have to deal with the threat that Bayern possess at home.

The Merseyside team's domestic challenge is on track (Liverpool are second in Premier League only a point behind Manchester City ) and should they qualify for the next round of Champions League they could start thinking of a possible double.

After a stuttering start to the season, Niko Kovac's Bayern have picked up pace. The Bavarians are at top of the Bundesliga table overtaking their arch rivals Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. They have endeared a five-year barren run in Europe. They would want to go past Liverpool to restore their credentials as one of the favorite to lift this year's Champions league trophy.

Team News

Joshua Kimmich is suspended for the high profile clash as he picked a third yellow card of the tournament in the first leg. Thomas Muller will also be on the sidelines through suspension. Arjen Robben has recovered from injury and the match could see him and Franck Ribery manning the flanks. If David Alaba isn't fit to start Jerome Boateng could be asked to fill an at right-back with Rafinha remaining on the left side of the defence.

Liverpool will be fretting over Trent Alexander-Arnold's fitness. The young defender came off against during their weekend match against Burnley. James Milner is also a doubt, which could leave the right side of Liverpool's defence exposed in Munich. Adam Lallana had an impressive outing against Burnley and he could make a positive impact coming from the bench. Liverpool's regular skipper Jordan Henderson could return in midfield. Jurgen Klopp could use Naby Keita's experience of playing in the Bundesliga to good effect.

Possible XI

Bayern XI: Neuer, Rafinha, Sule, Hummels, Alaba, Martinez, Thiago, Robben, James, Ribery, Lewandowski

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Players to watch out for

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Robert Lewandowski is a perennial goal threat. The Polish striker has netted 26 goals and has been involved in 7 assists. The 30-year-old is clinical with his finishing and that can make a major impact on the outcome of the match.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane scored a brace over the weekend. The two goals took his tally to 17 for the season. Along with Mohammed Salah and Robert Firmino, Mane is always a potential goal threat. The 26-year-old has a knack of scoring goals in tensed situations and that could come to Liverpool's rescue at the Allianz Arena.

Form Guide (last five matches across competitions )

Bayern Munich: W-W-W-D-W

Liverpool: W-D-W-D-D

Head-t0-Head

Liverpool: 2

Draw: 1

Bayern Munich: 0

Betting Odds (bet365)

Bayern Munich: 23/20

Liverpool: 5/2

Other popular bets on the match can be checked on Oddschecker.

Where to Watch

Prediction

The match will be an end to end humdinger. This is an incredibly tough match to call, with the Reds knowing that away goals could be enough to see them through.

The match kicks off at 1.30 AM IST. It will be broadcast live on Sony Picture Sports Network. Online viewers can catch the action on the SonyLIV app.